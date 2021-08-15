Rexford author reflects on cancer journey and childhood

Some people write to remember; others to understand each other.

For Susan Frances Morris, it’s a mix of the two. In his upcoming memoir, The Sensitive One, due out August 24, Morris delves into the traumas of his childhood and his journey with breast cancer.

Morris started journaling when she was a teenager growing up in Springfield, Massachusetts, although at the time she never dreamed of writing a book.

I have kept a journal throughout my life as a way to process my feelings and thoughts. When things happened it always seemed to just sit with me [for] A few days. Then, to make sense, I’d settle for a journal, Morris said.

However, after being diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing treatment, journaling took on new meaning.

Your life really changes after breast cancer; mine did it anyway, Morris said.

At the time of her diagnosis, she was 50 years old and worked as a registered nurse at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Frustrated and desperate for answers, she studied the risk factors associated with breast cancer. She found that a growing number of studies indicate that long-term exposure to stress and traumatic childhood experiences increase the risk of breast cancer.

Earlier in his life Morris had a lot of experience with both. When she was a young teenager, her father started drinking heavily and acting erratically, sometimes even abusively. Morris remembers feeling his mother was emotionally absent and unable to talk about what was going on.

In the midst of this, she began to take care of her younger siblings.

I became the mother figure of Mary and Margaret. I didn’t have to intervene like I did, but my heart turned to their sad eyes. I would wake them up for school in the morning, read them bedtime stories, and tuck them in at night, Morris wrote.

Beyond what was going on with her father, another of the Morris siblings (she is the second oldest of seven) struggled with schizophrenia and had destructive tendencies, at one point starting a fire in the family home.

As her parents eventually separated and her sister received medical help, after graduating from high school, trauma seemed to follow Morris. Her first husband, whom she calls Dave in her memoir, was both physically and verbally abusive. After several years of simply trying to survive the marriage, she ran away and filed a restraining order and custody of their two children.

In the years that followed, she studied to be a nurse and found her passion working primarily in the area of ​​women’s health. She married her husband Bruce in 1991. They had a child together and for years her life has been free from the traumas she endured as a child and young adult.

However, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, memories and emotions of those experiences came back to her.

The fear I had as a child started to come out during my cancer treatments. I rocked back and forth to fall asleep at night and thought I was going crazy. . . I don’t think I’ve been through a fear like this since I was in my early twenties, Morris said.

After undergoing surgery, radiation and other treatments, and finally going into remission, Morris discovered that writing about his experiences, both during his cancer journey and his memories of childhood, had helped her to heal.

I fought. . . I went to therapy, I did all the hard work and I feel like all those scenes that are in my head are gone. They are on paper. As part of the writing process, I put them all to rest, Morris said.

She first hoped to write essays about her experiences with cancer, perhaps to help anyone who is going through it now. However, after taking a memoir writing workshop, she knew she had a little more to say than what could fit in an essay or two.

This workshop changed my life because it was small, maybe 30 people. . . and when they asked to write scenes from your life that maybe could be chapters, I couldn’t stop writing. All of these scenes were in my head. I looked around, everyone had stopped and I’m like Wow, I’m still writing. And it blew me away, realizing that all of these things were still in my head, quite vividly, Morris said.

Only a few years after returning to work in the medical field following her cancer treatments, she decided to leave to spend more time with her three children and four grandchildren.

“My daughter at the time was about 16 years old and I [wanted] to be home during those important times after school, ”Morris said. “We developed this tea time that we had every day like at 4 am and we made up for it. These are the things you remember.

She also wanted to focus on writing what became The Sensitive One.

I wrote like every day. Almost to the point where that’s what woke me up every morning because I had another scene that I needed to finish. I felt like I was on a mission and I couldn’t let go, Morris said.

It took about eight years to write and edit. She broke the narrative so that the chapters of her cancer journey were interspersed with memories of the past, creating a connective tissue between the two.

I think the reason I wanted it woven was [it was] because of my breast cancer all of that childhood stuff started to resurface, Morris said.

Published by She Writes Press, Morris hopes The Sensitive One makes readers more aware of how childhood experiences and trauma can affect them later in life.

Perhaps most importantly, she is happy to be able to share her story.

I think we all have a voice and part of me feels like we’re all together in this world, right? And if we weren’t here to share experiences with others to help others through things or to share our stories and help others on their way, why are we here? Morris said.

At its core, The Sensitive One is a story of resilience. As Morris writes Like a Lotus Flower, we all have the ability to come out of muddy waters, out of darkness and shine out into the world.

To celebrate the release of the books, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, Morris will be speaking with New York Times bestselling author Judy Mandel at a virtual event hosted by Northshire Bookstore. For tickets and more information visit Northshire.com. To learn more about Morris and the book, visit susanfrancesmorris.com.

