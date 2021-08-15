Tickets now available for the Polar Express train to Galveston











Book your magical experience at the Galveston Railroad Museum Galveston, TX As the holidays quickly approach, the Galveston Railroad Museum celebrates the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS ™ train to Galveston! This immersive, family-oriented experience welcomed more than 1.4 million passengers at 54 locations across the US, Canada and the UK in 2019. Popular dates and times are expected to fill up quickly, but seats are now available. available for departures from Thursday 18 November. 2021 and until Thursday 23 December 2021. Tickets are on sale now on https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1021507/2021-the-polar-expresstrain-ride-galveston-galveston-railroad-museum and guests are encouraged to book as soon as this beloved vacation tradition is expected to sell out. The adventure comes to life when the train sets off on a round-trip trip to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors. To the sound of the film's soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are taken on the THE POLAR EXPRESS ™ train on a journey to meet Santa Claus. Once on board, the driver will fight his way through the coach and strike gold tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read the classic children's book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his assistants board the train to greet the passengers and each guest receives the first Christmas present. During the journey, the characters in each car lead fantastic in-flight entertainment, just like in the movie! Each guest will bring home a souvenir sleigh bell and a souvenir gold ticket in addition to the wonderful memories created on this magical journey. Just like the children in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride! Exact dates, times and rates are available by visiting https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1021507/2021-the-polar-expresstrain-ride-galveston-galveston-railroad-museum. Ticket prices vary depending on the date and time of travel. About the POLAR EXPRESS ™ train ride Official THE POLAR EXPRESS ™ train rides are authorized by Rail Events Inc. on behalf of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Inc. Since 2007, Rail Events Inc. has held an exclusive license to operate THE POLAR EXPRESS ™ train journeys in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. About the POLAR EXPRESS book THE POLAR EXPRESS movie is based on Chris Van Allsburg's classic Christmas picture book, which tells the story of a boy who takes a magical Christmas Eve train to the North Pole to receive a special gift of Santa Claus. First published by the Houghton Mifflin Company in 1985, The Polar Express instantly became a family favorite and has sold over 12 million copies worldwide. In 1986 he won the prestigious Caldecott Medal for Illustration. About Warner Bros. Consumer Products Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. company Entertainment, extends the Studios' powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises in the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with the best licensees around the world on an award-winning line of toys, fashion, home decor and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, The Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment businesses include groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and thematic experiences, WBCP is one of the leading retail licensing and merchandising organizations in the world. About Rail Events Inc. Rail Events Inc. is the industry leader in the management of special rail related events. In 2019, the company licensed events that hosted more than 1.4 million guests at 54 partner railways in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Rail Events Inc. and Rail Events Productions are wholly owned subsidiaries of American Heritage Railways, which is the largest operator of heritage railways in the United States. About the Galveston Railway Museum Located at 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston, TX, the Galveston Railroad Museum is dedicated to the restoration, observation and reuse of its historic facilities and equipment for the development of educational and interactive programs, which support railroad initiatives and transport at the service of our regional community. Become a member today! https://galvestonrrmuseum.org/

