Vail Symposium celebrates 50 years of intellectual engagement in the valley

The Vail Symposium began as an annual think tank to formulate goals and ideas for the future development of Vail Valley. Here, community members come together for the second Vail Symposium in 1972, titled Agenda For Tomorrow – A New Growth Ethic.

Over the past 50 years, Vail has managed to transcend its image as a ski resort and become a destination that caters to a wide variety of interests and attracts a diverse group of people. This transformation is not the one that many other mountain towns have undertaken, but Vail’s vision as more than a ski destination has been embedded in the town’s philosophy from the very beginning.

In 1971, City Manager Terry Minger started the Vail Symposium as an annual think tank that brought together city founders, supporters and community members to formulate goals and ideas for the future development of the valley. . The very first Vail Symposium was held July 30-31, 1971 and was organized around the premonitory topic, The Role of the Mountain Community in a Rapidly Urbanizing America.

Five decades later, the Vail Symposium remains an active non-profit organization in the valley. What began as an annual think tank has evolved into a year-long educational program that aims to engage community members in intellectual discourse on a wide variety of topics. The Symposium hosts a different event almost every week of the year, bringing together experts from around the world to talk about cutting-edge topics in geopolitics, environmental science, consciousness, art, science, technology and more.

Kris Sabel has been the Executive Director of the Vail Symposium since 2016. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Think Tank, Sabel and his team have launched a year-long celebration that will honor the history of the Symposium at events. throughout the year.

“They asked these important questions: How is Vail going to be more than just a ski town, how is it going to be more than Disneyland in the Rockies? Sabel said. From there was born the first master plan for the town of Vail, which evolved into things like the Ford park, the bike system, the bus system, the Dobson arena and all those things that make our community unique.

Participants in the second Vail Symposium come together to discuss the future of the city.

The Symposium also led to the formation of the Eagle Valley Forum and was the platform from which President Gerald Ford delivered an important speech on energy policy in 1976. Over the years he has brought the people at the forefront of politics, sport, science and beyond. talking in the valley.

It’s really amazing to look back at the speakers we’ve hosted from Robert Redford to Tom Brokaw, from Sir Edmund Hillary to Sir Ken Robinson, Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell to local athletes like Chris Anthony and Josiah Middaugh and so many more, Sabel said. It is also interesting to see where our former speakers end up. We have had speakers promoted to some of the highest echelons of government and stepped onto podiums for incredible physical feats. Our speakers truly represent an unprecedented spectrum of excellence for a community of our size.

The 50th anniversary celebration began on July 26 with a panel discussion featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic Jerry Saltz and founding members of the Summervail Art Workshop, who are also celebrating their 50th anniversary this summer. Starting this week, the Vail Symposiums summer programming will feature a new event each week until mid-November, where they will take a short break before resuming their winter programming in December.

The modern iteration of the Vail Symposium invites experts to come to Vail and talk about a wide variety of topics that will spark intellectual curiosity and conversation in the community.

This Wednesday at 6 p.m., the Symposium hosts a virtual webinar on The State of Democracy in Africa and Expectations for the Future, led by Dr Monde Muyangwa, Africa Program Director at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. Next Wednesday, August 25, seasoned reporters Judy Woodruff, current PBS Newshour presenter, and Politics War Room 2022 co-host Al Hunt, will lead an in-person discussion on The State of the Fourth Estate: Media News en America.

The topics covered by the Symposium are topical and sometimes controversial. By bringing together experts and community members in a shared space, the Symposium aims to create an opportunity for deeper intellectual engagement.

If anyone wants, they can google it, get books and read about it, but we’re creating a gathering place where people can come together, get acquainted with something and ask questions, Sabel said. . We are not an advocacy organization and we really try to present a balanced picture of each topic. Our job is simply to educate people so that they can decide how they want to change their lives or the world.

Historian Clay Jenkinson ends the month on August 30 and 31 with two consecutive evenings emulating Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt, and September begins with neuroscientist and futurist Dr Julia Mossbridge teaching the science of precognition on September 9 at Les Bois.

Historian Clay Jenkinson portrays John Wesley Powell in 2019 at SaddleRidge. Jenkinson will be giving two performances on August 30 and 31 this year, one as Thomas Jefferson and one as Theodore Roosevelt.

The range of topics covered by the Vail Symposium is vast, providing the community with opportunities to engage in new ideas and gain information and inspiration from experts at the top of their field. Claire Noble has been the Symposium’s Program Director since 2018, and her mission is to find speakers who will bring something new to the table.

“I’m looking to create programs where we can go and hear things we’ve never heard before,” Claire said. People do a lot here in the valley to exercise their bodies, and then we give them a way to exercise their brain. We make it possible for people to hear from experts in a format longer than the evening newscast, and give them the possibility to question the experts directly. It’s for people who are curious about, and it’s an intellectual outlet.

During the pandemic, the Vail Symposium began offering virtual programming for the first time, inviting people to participate in free Zoom webinars from the comfort and safety of their homes. The format has been a success, and in the future, the Symposium will offer approximately half of its programming in person and half online. All online programming is free.

“We had viewers from all over the world,” Sabel said. The virtual platform has allowed us to grow, and people who live everywhere can now connect whenever they want. “

Sabel has many ideas for the future and is looking forward to leading the organization into the second half of a century of its existence.

It’s exciting to be there 50 years later, said Sabel. The symposium is as strong today as it was 50 years ago in what it wants to bring to the community. Our mission is to provide thought-provoking, diverse and affordable education programs. There is never a shortage of topics for us, there is always something new happening.

For a full schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets or access free online webinars, visit vailsymposium.org.