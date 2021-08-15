Free Guy has a great opening weekend as Hollywood tries to figure out what to do about streaming

Ryan reynolds and his Truman Show-meets-Tron video game movie free guy walked away with a high score at this weekend’s box office: Variety predicts a victory with $ 26 million in national revenues. Although distributed by Disney, free guy is a holdover from 20th Century Fox, which Disney previously acquired and, as such, is not available to stream on Disney + and its Premiere Access program. (Indeed, it will be on HBO before its ever on Disney +.)

This is relevant because people who like to analyze the box office and follow Scarlett johanssons lawsuit against Disney over whether it lost revenue on Black Widow because it switched to day and date streaming.

Last week, The suicide squad, which is available to stream at no additional cost on HBO Max, has earned around the same quantity like free guy at the national counters, but this was seen as a considerable disappointment. This has projections up to $ 40 million. This week, The suicide squad has sunk up to fifth place, behind two other debuts, horror sequel Don’t breathe 2 and Aretha Franklin’s biopic Respect, and also Jungle cruise, which has been out for a while. Variety predicted a mere $ 7.2 million addition to its haul, which is, no other way to put it, pretty lousy. (free guythe budget is would have between 100 and 125 million dollars, against The suicide squad‘s declared $ 175 million.)

Now, anyone who claims to know for sure why things are going the way they do at the box office are telling lies. Industry tracking isn’t the same as reading owl innards, but it’s not an exact science, either. Yet a reason why The suicide squad may have breathed, while the low budget free guy (which lacks the DC Comics brand) has done well when Covids’ delta variant could keep viewers at home, that’s because it can be streamed from the couch. (Even if someone is a new monthly HBO Max subscriber attracted specifically to Suicide Squad, there’s no real way for the movie to get credit, unlike Disney + ‘s Premiere Access, which charges $ 30 per title for the whole family to watch a movie as many times as they want.)

There are certainly other factors. free guy is PG-13 while The suicide squad is rated R. There’s also the fact that people really like Ryan Reynolds, and The suicide squadThe team-like nature makes the search for a protagonist a bit murky. Everyone loves Harley Quinn, but the character (played by Margot Robbie) is not the leader of the group. This function is carried out by Colonel Rick Flag, a character who is hardly known. It is played by Joel kinnaman, who is very talented (watch Apple TV + s For all mankind for more proof of that) but isn’t as celebrated by the general public as Reynolds. And then there’s the fact that stories about video games (as opposed to adaptations of video games) probably resonate with a lot of people, so free guy looked like something worth checking out. The suicide squads marketing also pointed out that it was not a sequel to the years 2016 Suicide Squad movie, but had most of the same characters and actors, which might have confused fans.

Nevertheless, this weekend Suicide sink could be cited as evidence by those who argue that people won’t leave their homes and pay for a movie if the option of watching at home for less is just a click away. As studios and exhibitors Carry on to negotiate new contracts for cinema windows, this particular case could occur again.

For his part, Ryan Reynolds performed a lap of honor and announced that a free guy the rest is in preparation. It remains to be seen whether it will only be released in theaters.

