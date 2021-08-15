Westborough Thrift Store lets you take home a piece of Hollywood

Gwynn, who takes care of transportation to the film sets, and Boles, who runs Above the Line Production Rentals, gave the studio a take-out package that they would take with everything the show left behind, from props to supplies. office through wood. When the store opened in October 2020, the public had access to this bonus.

We saw an opportunity to try and help them get out of town a little quicker and we were able to capture and recover a lot, Gwynn said. This gives them a quick release, its budget friendly for studios and it works well for us.

The other shows represented at Hollywood Salvage founded with Ralph Caruso and Shaun Nichols are AMC NOS4A2, Netflixs The Society and Showtimes Dexter: New Blood, which airs on November 7th.

Due to the Massachusetts Film Tax Credit which has attracted a slew of film crews, a range of productions from Jon Hamms Fletch’s reboot to HBO’s drama series Julia, which was shot in Bay State in Over the past year, Gwynn expects an influx of inventory.

There’s something happening almost every day or every week of any of the shows that were filmed, said Gwynn, who is currently working on the Salems Lot reboot.

Some items in the store are wacky, a massive cage used in the basement of Shawshank State Prison in Castle Rock, faux rocks, coffins, and a vintage Rolls-Royce. Others, however, are charming and mundane thrift stores, like shelves of jeans, furniture, and home decor. Items such as funhouse mirrors, speed limit signs and gravestones dot the floor-to-ceiling screens.

The team tries to categorize the elements in their respective shows, Gwynn said, either labeling them or keeping different shows in their own sections.

You have real artists who took the time to do these sets and build these things for months at a time, Gwynn said.

While sustainability was one of the main motivations for opening the store, Gwynn said they were also very aware of the dedication of moviegoers after spending years on sets.

You can have 50 or 100 people standing there for 12 hours a day just taking pictures of trucks and whatever they can, because they’re so excited for the show to be there, did -he declares. For us, it was kind of a no-brainer.

A client, a huge Castle Rockfan, once came with a gigantic demand: She had just bought a new apartment and wanted to furnish the whole house with only pieces from the show, Gwynn recalls. She thought it was just the coolest thing.

And the sheer freshness factor isn’t lost on Hollywood Salvage. No one in the audience has ever had the opportunity to purchase movie memorabilia, clothing or furniture, or put on a show they might be a fan of, Gwynn said. It really is their first chance that they can bring home a piece of Hollywood.

But Hollywood Salvage does more than sell these movie memorabilia, they also donate them to theater programs at schools and other organizations. When Lowell High School was inundated in mid-June, Hollywood Salvage offered the drama department their choice of props whenever they were ready to welcome them.

We were happy to step in so they could get back on their feet and really not lose the program, Gwynn said. It’s really important for kids to have this creative niche.

Plus, they plan to let other shows filming in Massachusetts rent the rescued props, creating an inventory revolving door.

They can keep shifting from show to show, Gwynn said. Everything becomes a bit the same in every movie.

Gwynn, who lives in Amesbury, and Boles, who lives in Shrewsbury, chose the Westborough location for the store as it is right next to their cafe, Perk and Parcel. Gwynn says the team hopes to create outposts of the store in other locations in Massachusetts, giving more people on the East Coast access to the glitz and glamor of big screens and small screens.

This is where the story begins again, Gwynn said. He’s got a story on sets, and we’d love for people to take a track home and have another whole story that they can tell from that point on.

