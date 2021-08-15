Johnny Depp: Hollywood boycotts me, will not release the last film





Johnny Depp says that following his failed trial against a British tabloid who accused him of beating his then-wife, he was blacklisted by Hollywood and his most recent film failed. will not be broadcast by its US distributor. In an interview with UK newspaper The Sunday Times, quoted in outlets such as UK magazine NME and The Independent, Depp, 58, said MGM refused to publish “Minimata”, in which he played the role of acclaimed real life. photojournalist W. Eugene Smith, who documented mercury poisoning of a society of titular Japanese city dwellers. “We looked these people in the eye,” Depp said of the families and survivors of Minimata, which Smith (1918-78) chronicled for Life magazine and a later book in the mid-1970s, “ and promised that we would not be exploiters. May the film be respectful. I think we have held our end of the bargain, but those who came later should also respect theirs. The three-time Oscar nominee added, “There are movies that touch people. And it affects those in Minamata and people who go through similar things. unpleasant and messy situation, in recent years? “ He added, “But, you know, I’m heading to where I need to go to do all of this … To bring it to light.” Following the film’s February 2020 premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, MGM acquired “Minimata” in October and announced a joint theatrical and video-on-demand release date of February 5, 2021. Then a UK court ruled out ruled in November that the UK tabloid The Sun did not defame Depp when he wrote “allegations he beat his ex-wife Amber Heard”, a star of films including “Aquaman.” Judge Andrew Nicol said 12 of the 14 domestic violence allegations “were proven civil” in the libel case, and the April 2018 opinion column by Sun editor Dan Wootton describing Depp as a domestic abuser was “essentially true”. “Depp’s appeal was dismissed in March. Following the November decision, Depp stepped down from his role as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. ‘ next third installment in the franchise of author JK Rowling “Fantastic Beasts”. Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen subsequently replaced him in the film, which is scheduled for release on July 15, 2022. Additionally, MGM did not release “Minimata” as planned. The film’s director and co-writer Andrew Levitas said last month in a letter made public to the studio that an executive had told him: “MGM had decided to” bury the film ” [acquisitions head Mr. Sam Wollman’s words]. “ Sign up for Newsday’s Entertainment newsletter Get the latest news on celebrities, TV and more. By clicking on Register, you agree to our privacy policy. Responding in a statement to Deadline.com, MGM said, “The film has been acquired for release through American International Pictures (AIP), a division of MGM that manages date and date releases. Minamata continues to be part of future releases. AIP and this time the film’s US release date is to be confirmed. ” The generally well-rated film was released in several countries, including the UK last week. Depp does not maintain any social networks and has not commented further.

