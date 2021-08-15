Entertainment
How Jodie Comer went from Waterloo Road to Hollywood’s hottest property
Jodie Comer has come a long way since her one-off appearances in Holby City and Waterloo Road.
This month, she stars alongside Hollywood giant Ryan Reynolds in the comedy action film Free Guy.
Jodie grew up in Childwall, where she still lives with her mother, father and brother in their family home whenever she returns to the UK.
READ MORE : Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer takes the plunge with Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy
His father is a sports massage therapist for Everton FC and his brother is an analyst for Huddersfield FC.
Jodie, 28, attended St Julies Catholic High School in Woolton and studied alongside her girlfriend, star athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.
But that was excluded from the school’s talent show that put Jodie on the path to stardom.
At 14, she was going to perform a dance routine from the hit Broadway musical Chicago with friends from school, but after missing rehearsals to go on a family vacation, her friends kicked her out. .
She chose to do a monologue instead, which encouraged her to pursue an acting career.
A drama teacher sent her to audition for a BBC radio play, which was her first job as a professional actress and her career has grown steadily.
In 2008, Jodie appeared on the medical soap The Royal Today, before signing unique roles in Holby City and Waterloo Road.
She then appeared on the Justice and Silent Witness television series before her role as Chloe in My Mad Fat Diary.
The BBC’s Doctor Foster propelled Jodie into the limelight, as she shamelessly played Kate Parks.
But she gained international recognition for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve.
The Liverpool actress has garnered critical acclaim for her role as an immaculately dressed comedic serial killer and even awarded herself a BAFTA for the lead actress at the 2019 awards ceremony.
But now Jodie is moving away from television and working on several feature films.
She currently stars in the Hollywood film Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi.
The film sees a bank teller discovering that he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story once he rewrites himself.
The Liverpool Echo sends out newsletters on a wide range of topics – including our daily newsletter, which now comes out three times a day.
There are others on current affairs, politics, court news, Knowsley, Wirral and arts and culture, as well as Liverpool FC and Everton FC.
Signing up is free and it only takes you a minute to receive the greatest stories, sent straight to your inbox.
How to sign up for an Echo email update
1) Access our newsletter page dedicated to this link.
2) Put your email in the box where indicated
3) Check as many boxes as you want, for each newsletter you want.
4) Tap Save Changes and that’s it!
Now, in a world where there are no limits, he’s determined to be the guy who saves his world before it’s too late.
Jodie has also finished filming The Last Duel with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon which will be released in two months.
Her next film is another Ridley Scott film, Kitbag, where she would play Napoleon Bonaparte’s wife opposite Joaquin Phoenix.
Receive newsletters with the latest news, sport and updates from ECHO Liverpool by signing up here
Sources
2/ https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/showbiz-news/how-jodie-comer-went-waterloo-21298137
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]