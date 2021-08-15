How Jodie Comer went from Waterloo Road to Hollywood’s hottest property

Jodie Comer has come a long way since her one-off appearances in Holby City and Waterloo Road.

This month, she stars alongside Hollywood giant Ryan Reynolds in the comedy action film Free Guy.

Jodie grew up in Childwall, where she still lives with her mother, father and brother in their family home whenever she returns to the UK.

His father is a sports massage therapist for Everton FC and his brother is an analyst for Huddersfield FC.

Jodie, 28, attended St Julies Catholic High School in Woolton and studied alongside her girlfriend, star athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

But that was excluded from the school’s talent show that put Jodie on the path to stardom.

At 14, she was going to perform a dance routine from the hit Broadway musical Chicago with friends from school, but after missing rehearsals to go on a family vacation, her friends kicked her out. .

She chose to do a monologue instead, which encouraged her to pursue an acting career.











A drama teacher sent her to audition for a BBC radio play, which was her first job as a professional actress and her career has grown steadily.

In 2008, Jodie appeared on the medical soap The Royal Today, before signing unique roles in Holby City and Waterloo Road.

She then appeared on the Justice and Silent Witness television series before her role as Chloe in My Mad Fat Diary.











The BBC’s Doctor Foster propelled Jodie into the limelight, as she shamelessly played Kate Parks.

But she gained international recognition for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve.

The Liverpool actress has garnered critical acclaim for her role as an immaculately dressed comedic serial killer and even awarded herself a BAFTA for the lead actress at the 2019 awards ceremony.

But now Jodie is moving away from television and working on several feature films.

She currently stars in the Hollywood film Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi.

The film sees a bank teller discovering that he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story once he rewrites himself.

Now, in a world where there are no limits, he’s determined to be the guy who saves his world before it’s too late.

Jodie has also finished filming The Last Duel with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon which will be released in two months.

Her next film is another Ridley Scott film, Kitbag, where she would play Napoleon Bonaparte’s wife opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

