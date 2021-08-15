Read About 5 Bollywood Movies That Shouldn’t Have Got Remakes





Bollywood has given us a mixed batch of movies. Some of them are so good that they make you cry with happiness, while others make you cry for all the wrong reasons! Do you know what is worse than a poorly done movie? A poorly made remake of an awesome original movie! Watching these remakes is an overwhelming experience. In this article, we bring you five Bollywood movies that were a disaster in the name of a remake! Coolie n ° 1 Image Credit: bollywoodhungama The original film starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor was released in 1995. It was an entertainment package and was considered one of the funniest movies of the decade. It received an IMDb rating of 6.6 / 10. On the other hand, the remake starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan received a rating as low as 3.3 / 10. A film full of stereotypical and forced humor, it’s time for directors to realize that audiences have changed over time, and so have their scripts! Karzzz Image Credit: flxt.tmsimg With an IMDb rating of 2.1 / 10 this movie is a remake of the 1980 movie Karz starring Rishi Kapoor. The original Karz received a rating of 7.5 / 10 and was praised by the public. However, the recent one with Himesh Reshammiya was not only a boring and overly musical film, but also sloppy acting. Looks like the two extra Zs didn’t work out well for the movie! Main hero of Tera Image Credit: jiocinemaweb.cdn.jio This movie is a remake of a 2011 Telugu movie called Kandireega. With a rating of only 5.1 / 10, this movie was extremely absurd and a stupid movie in the name of comedy. Whether it’s the script, the acting or the staging, Main Tera Hero does not fail to surprise us with its extreme and unnecessary drama. On the other hand, the original Telugu film received a rating of 6.2 / 10. Don’t Miss The 10 Best Indian Patriotic Movies To Watch Aag Image Credit: static.sacnilk Ram Gopal Varmas Aag is a remix of the classic film Sholay. While trying to use such a well-loved and beloved film as a point of reference, it is obvious that audiences will expect a lot from the film. This movie received an IMDb rating as low as 1.6 / 10 while Sholay obviously won hearts with a rating of 8.2 / 10! Don’t miss the underrated Bollywood movies that highlight important issues! Himmatwala What is it about the simple concept of comedy that filmmakers fail to grasp? For the 2013 film Himmatwala directed by Sajid Khan, all we want to tell you is if you manage to get past half the movie, you have incredible tolerance! While the original film, Himmatwala was made in 1983 and was highly regarded by audiences! This film was also an adaptation of a Telugu film, Ooruki Monagadhu. However, the Bollywood original maintained its standard unlike the remade one which had a rating of only 1.7! We hope we have warned you of the worst. If you enjoyed this article and want to read more such content, stay tuned to HerZindagi!

