Northerners make the best role models

Northerners know, perhaps more than anyone, that solving northern problems requires northern knowledge.

While the territory is hemorrhaging as they move teachers and doctors to the south, local problem-solvers are doing it for themselves and their neighbors.

The repercussions triggered by these programs affect positive change well beyond their individual mandates; their nuts and bolts are the seeds from which mentally and physically healthy communities grow.

In this era of fame to itself, we should celebrate the rock stars in our own communities: mentors and learners teaming up to revitalize their native Gwichya Gwichin language in Inuvik; people embracing vulnerability and sharing their own stories of substance abuse, harm reduction and sobriety on video; a food-growing teenager and a community in Fort Good Hope.

They also remind us that feeding our minds, bodies and spirits takes a village.

The #SpeakGwichinToMe program, which pairs language mentors with learners, breathes new life into words and relationships.

Jacey Firth-Hagen said his willingness to learn that Gwichya Gwichin was born out of the pandemic when she and her cousin connected through Zoom. Now she’s paired up with a fluent speaker of the language who hopes Firth-Hagen will someday become the teacher.

Taking the time to listen and learn from our Elders and knowledge keepers connects us to our past, but also secures our future.

When our knowledge and community relationships break down, it’s easy to feel isolated in our personal struggles.

The GNWT recently announced that the We Need to Talk about this Stuff campaign is about addiction, mental health and addressing the stigma that keeps so many people from having the necessary conversations.

There is so much shame surrounding drug addiction that it’s no wonder people don’t line up to talk about it.

The people who shared their experiences with addiction in short videos created for the GNWT’s We Must Talk About This Stuff have shown incredible courage in their vulnerability by sharing their own journey with addiction.

Passing on knowledge by example and mentoring not only keeps traditional knowledge alive, but creates lasting relationships with people we might not otherwise have the opportunity to know.

Green-thumbed teenager Marcus Proctor told News / North that he plans to make homemade French fries with potatoes growing in the Fort Good Hopes community garden.

For Proctor, food culture and community are closely linked. He credits the upkeep of the plot to building organic relationships with Elders and other adult members of the community.

You can really bond with these things and have conversations about things that you wouldn’t normally have in town, he explained.

The ability of a community to feed its members is no small victory, especially on the fringes of the Arctic Circle.

On June 21, Cambridge University Press published a study that found young people in the Northwest Territories, especially girls, to be much more likely to have severe symptoms of depression related to food insecurity.

In January of this year, the Journal of Affective Disorders published research detailing a causal link between depression and food insecurity among adults in northern Canada.

While studies like these help pave the way for government funding and grants, they tell Northerners what we already know when we can’t meet our basic needs that plague our communities.

We are frontier peoples, we look to each other not only to survive, but to thrive here in us.