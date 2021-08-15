Bollywood celebrates day one of Mandira Bedi’s emotional post





Independence Day: Bollywood stars celebrate spirit of patriotism with heartfelt wishes On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, several Bollywood stars took to their respective social media accounts and paid tribute to the martyred soldiers. Bollywood stars like Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Abhishek Bachchan, AR Rahman and many more shared their spirit of patriotism on the internet while wishing their fans and celebrating the day with the utmost zeal. Read here Mandira Bedi remembers her late husband Raj Kaushal on his birthday Mandira Bedi remembered her late husband Raj Kaushal on his birthday on August 15. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a photo with his late husband with a heartfelt note. Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal died on June 30, 2021 from cardiac arrest, and the news has been confirmed by actor Ronit Roy. Read here Independence Day: Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar run 28km to mark special occasion Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are known for their fitness as they also promote fitness to their fans. Milind Soman has made a name for himself over several hundred kilometers of racing. On the occasion of Independence Day, the couple ran 28 kilometers together. Milind Soman also started his 416 kilometer run from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity. Read here Anil Kapoor distributes sweets at the wedding of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani; To look at The daughter, filmmaker and stylist of veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor married longtime beau Karan Boolani on Saturday August 14. The celebratory couple’s wedding festivities would have been a celebrity affair. Anil Kapoor greeted the media and included them in their celebration by handing them out candy. Recently, a video featuring Kapoor has been around the internet. Watch the video here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Tiger Shroff-sung Vande Mataram and calls him ‘creative endeavor’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his official Twitter account on Independence Day to elevate Tiger Shroff for his version of India’s national song, Vande Mataram. The Bollywood actor posted his rendition of the song on August 10 and tweeted about it later. The original version of the song was composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. Read here IMAGE: INSTAGRAM OF KIARA ADVANI / MANDIRA BEDI Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/bollywood-celebrating-i-day-to-mandira-bedis-new-post-bollywood-recap-for-aug-15.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

