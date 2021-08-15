Paul Schrader announces Facebook hiatus after Andrew Cuomo post – The Hollywood Reporter





Veteran and provocative Facebook filmmaker Paul Schrader has announced a month-long sabbatical starting August 3 after it was posted on the social media platform. The timing was no accident: he has a new movie and the distributor has asked him to cut it. “[Focus Features] asked me to chill on FB for a month. No problem. See you on the other side, “he wrote.”Card counter opens September 10. This is not the first time that a distributor has asked Schrader to “relax”. In 2018, the request came from A24, his partner on the critically acclaimed film. First reformed, a film that earned Schrader an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. To avoid jeopardizing a podium piece, Schrader suspended publication from November to February after catching fire for a post that revealed he hoped to cast disgraced actor Kevin Spacey in a new film project. “I believe there are crimes in life but not crimes in art,” Schrader wrote in the deleted post. “Spacey should be punished for all the crimes his real person has created. But not for art. All art is a crime. Punishing him as an artist only diminishes art. Schrader’s Facebook posts are relished by thousands of fans and followers. A Twitter account – @paul_posts – organizes its reflections for some 14,800 subscribers, but seems to have missed the largest number that preceded the most recent break. Earlier in the day of August 3 – the same day of an explosive report accusing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of misconduct and harassment against female staff members – Schrader asked this question: “Is- is it really so hard not to touch attractive women in your presence if they work for you? Yes it is. The evidence seems conclusive. But this can be done.” Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused widespread production shutdowns, Schrader used Facebook to call his team in the most delicate way. “Production was shut down five days before the end by my pussied producers because a player of the day from LA had the coronavirus,” he posted. “Myself, I would have shot through hellish rain to finish the film. I’m old and asthmatic, what better way to die than on the job? Focus Features did not respond to a request for comment. A version of this story first appeared in the August 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/paul-schrader-facebook-hiatus-andrew-cuomo-allegations-1234995468/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos