White Chicks 2 is needed for Hollywood today, says Marlon Wayans





Marlon Wayans says a 2004 White Chicks follow-up is “needed” for Hollywood, suggesting the sequel is “being written.”

Marlon Wayanssaya’s Suite at white chicksis more than a good idea, but is necessary for Hollywood today. Released in 2004, white chicksplayed Marlon Wayans alongside his brother Shawn Wayans, in which they played the brother of FBI agents who infiltrate as two wealthy white sisters, Tiffany and Brittany Wilson. Terry Crews has appeared in a supporting role as a basketball player who falls in love with ‘Tiffany’. It was directed by another Wayans brother, Keenan Ivory Wayans. While the film was a box office success, it appeared to be a critical failure, earning two Razzie nominations for Worst Picture and Worst Actress, for the two Wayans brothers. Recently, however, it has started to be considered a cult classic. The improvement in his reputation seems to have been confirmed in 2019 when Terry Crews said that a sequel was in the works. Marlon Wayans later clarified that while a sequel has not been confirmed, he hopes to make it happen.

Related: Are White Chicks on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime? Where to watch online I recently spoke with Variety, Wayanswentone goes further. Wayans said not only did he want the sequel to take off, but it was also “necessary” for Hollywood. He suggested Hollywood didn’t understand what a “heavyweight” a sequel would be, as people have “tightened up” to the point that they now need to “loosen our ties a bit.” Check out the full quote below: “I think White Chicks 2 is needed. I think we’ve gotten so tight that we have to loosen our bonds a bit and laugh a bit. I don’t think Hollywood understands what a White Chicks 2 juggernaut would be. world keeps giving us more [ideas]. White Chicks 2 is written on its own. “ It is not clear if White chicks’ cult classic status falls under the category of whether it’s good, or if it has been reassessed more positively in the years since its release. One aspect of this is Marlon and Shawn Wayans’ “whiteface” performances in the film, which contributed to discussions of racial sensitivities around actors pretending to be other races on the film. Part of this discussion focuses on the difference between whiteface and racist and racial exchange representations of marginalized and minority groups. Wayans seems to allude to this potential sensitivity, suggesting that a potential white chicks 2could help people laugh in a good mood. Not only does racial humor need to be treated sensitively, the stereotype of the rich white Wilson sisters might also need to be updated to remain comically relevant. Wayans also recently took to social media to confirm the Wilson sisters were based on Paris and Nicky Hilton. While the Hilton sisters were at the top of the social ladder in 2004, in 2021, the mundane landscape – and therefore potential targets for humor – is completely different. Other aspects of humor, such as gender stereotypes and drug addiction, would also need to be rethought. While Wayans convinces Hollywood exactly whywhite chicks 2must happen, audiences can see Wayans in theaters in Aretha Franklin’s biopic Respect as Franklin’s first husband, Ted White. Wayans can also be seen in comic book form as Robin in Batman ’89, finally appearing in the role in which he was cast by Tim Burton for Burton’s aborted Batman Returns followed. White chicksis available on streaming services. Next: Batman Returns: What Happened To Marlon Wayans Cut Robin Source:Variety Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie tease suggests avoiding Ragnarok’s mistake



