Shah Rukh Khan Posts Photo of AbRam to Wish Fans Independence Day, Shares Voicemail | Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khan, on India’s 75th Independence Day, shared a photo of his youngest child AbRam holding a drawing of two people standing under a national flag. Another child, whose face was obscured by his artwork, was also seen in the photo. Happy Independence Day everyone, Jai Hind, wrote Shah Rukh in an Instagram post. Fans have showered her with love, with many calling her Hindustan ki shaan (pride of India) in the comments section. Some wanted an update on his upcoming film, Pathan, while a few others wanted him to post more frequently on social media. On Twitter, Shah Rukh also shared a vocal note, in which he quotes excerpts from Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. Freedom is not just a state of being, it is a state of mind, a mentality. For years we have been in a hurry, but we have persevered in the darkness with strength of character and non-violence. And here we are today – happy, free and proud. And in this paradise of freedom, may our country, India, always be and may our children prosper, he said, sending his love and warm congratulations to all. Recently, fans remembered Chak De! India as Shah Rukh cheered on the women’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics. He channeled his character in the film to wish them luck and called himself former trainer Kabir Khan. Women’s hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne thanked him for his support. Unfortunately, the women’s hockey team lost the bronze medal game at the Olympics. Shah Rukh motivated them afterwards and said that they inspired everyone in India. Sjoerd, in response, wished Chak De a sequel! India. Thanks @srk for all the love! It’s great to have the support of the best in Bollywood. It’s time for Chak De part 2, what do you say? he wrote. See also: After the arrest of Raj Kundras, Shilpa Shetty makes his first appearance and explains how to control negative thoughts. To look at Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in 2018 at Aanand L Rais Zero as a vertical challenge man. He is set to return after a three-year hiatus with Siddharth Anands’ action drama Pathan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh suggested it may take a while for Pathan to come out. During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter to celebrate the completion of his 29th birthday in Bollywood, he was asked when his next project would be released. Right now, with the situation, I think it’s safe to set movie release schedules with a little patience, he said.

