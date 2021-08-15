Priyadarshan Responds to Hera Pheri’s Allegations; says has no influence in Bollywood | Bollywood





Filmmaker Priyadarshan has strongly denied claims he has abandoned his film Hera Pheri halfway there, and tried to wreak havoc on plans to make a sequel. He says he has no influence in Bollywood to even think of concocting such a conspiracy. Recently, producer Firoz Nadiadwala made several claims against the director, ranging from dropping the 2000 film halfway through making a depressing version to trying to get the cast to say no to the sequel. . I have nothing against anyone. The so-called incident happened 20 years ago. Why are you talking about it now? And why should I say I didn’t do this or that, Priyadarshan tells us, adding that I made this movie and continued to make a lot of other movies. I’m sitting on the 95th film of my career. If I had behaved like this, I wouldn’t have been in the industry. Speaking of whether he convinced the actors not to do the sequel, the 64-year-old asks if that would have been the case, so how did the creators make the second part with the same actors. And I also worked with these actors after this film. How is it possible? I am a small filmmaker from South India, I have no influence in Bollywood, he reasoned. Mentioning the claim to make a depressing version, the filmmaker recalls that the film, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, was a remake of the Malayalam film Ramji Rao speaking (1989). Its done frame by frame. So how can you say that I made a depressing version, or that it was too long. The original was a great hit, and that’s why a Hindi remake was made. Aur itne saal baad kyun achanak se bol rahe hain. I never said anything about anyone. Recently I just said I didn’t want to do the third part, says the director. Today, Hera Pheri is counted among the greatest comedies made in Bollywood, and also got a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, but without Priyadarshan’s involvement. The director claims he didn’t follow up on the hit film because he knew he couldn’t do it justice. Anyone else can do it, I don’t want to do it. The filmmaker further claims that he likes to ignore such claims instead of making it a public fight. I don’t like to make a big deal out of such things. If I am going to react, hell will react, and it will continue. So better ignore it, says the director, who has refrained from saying whether his recent film, Hungama 2, was affected by the arrest of actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, husband Raj Kundra, for alleged connection to the creation and distribution of pornography.

