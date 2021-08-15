Legendary singer Jagjit Kaur and the wife of the late music director Mohammed Zahur Khayyam died of age-related illness on Sunday August 15. She was 93 years old and had done an outstanding job in numerous songs in Bollywood composed by her better half and co-partner Mohammed Zahur Khayyam.

According to Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust representative, the veteran singer breathed her last in the early hours of the morning at 6 a.m. at her residence in Juhu. It is reported that the singer’s last rites will be performed today in the capacity of a limited number of people at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle.

In 2016, the famous couple created Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust to help aspiring talents and technicians in India. Mohammed Zahur Khayyam breathed his last at the age of 92 in 2019 and is survived by his wife Jagjit Kaur. She sang popular songs like Dekh Lo Aaj Humko of Bazaar, Pehle to Aankh Milana Shola Aur Shabnam, Tum Apna RanjO-Gham Apni Pareshani Mujhe De Do of Shagoon and emblematic figures in Umrao Jaan.

