Actor suspected of participating in Capitol riot arrested in Burbank – Daily News





An actor accused of being in the crowd that stormed the United States Capitol in January and explicitly addressing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi identified himself with a crowd as he stepped out of the restricted building, allowing investigators to locate and arrest him in Burbank, federal officials said Friday (Aug. 13). Michael Aaron Carico, 33, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, August 11, according to an arrest warrant issued against him. He was seen in numerous photos and videos captured during the January 6 riots in Washington DC, according to a criminal complaint filed in July. Carico wore a camouflage-patterned shirt and dark green baseball cap with the word “NAVY” written in black while holding a camera and standing in the Capitol Rotunda in footage released by the Department of Justice. He was also seen climbing a media tower installed outside the building ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony on January 20. An FBI informant was outside Capitol Hill and among a crowd of people challenging the election of President Joe Biden as Carico told them he had just entered, according to a federal agent’s affidavit. A woman in the group asked him for his Facebook account, and he replied “michaelaaroncarico”. Investigators have examined several videos showing Carico at the Capitol, according to court documents. They took to his Instagram account and saw him in previous posts with what appeared to be the same camera, camo shirt and hat as seen in footage of the January 6 riot. . Federal agents have obtained a warrant for data from a mobile device associated with Carico’s Google Account, court documents show. GPS tracking information placed it on the Capitol grounds between 2:18 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. on January 6. Video retrieved from Carico’s Google account shows him with a man wearing a white hat as they climb the ladder of the media tower on the West Lawn of the Capitol. They are seen atop the structure in another 30-second clip while shouting, “The land of the free and the house of the brave.” “Hey Nancy,” Carico then said on camera, apparently to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after reciting the last lines of the “Star-Spangled Banner”. “To go [expletive] yourself.” U.S. prosecutors have accused Carico of entering restricted areas, engaging in disorderly behavior and picketing inside the Capitol building. He was arrested and detained in lieu of a $ 20,000 bond. He first appeared before Judge Jacqueline Chooljian at the Edward E. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Neither Carico nor the federal public defender responsible for representing him could be reached for comment. Carico’s profession is listed as an actor on his Facebook page. He is credited on IMDb.com for the roles in several television series, including “Hack my Life” and “The Inbetweeners”, as well as the films “In Full Bloom” and “Alienated”.

