Emilia Clarke-Jason Momoa reunite, JLo no longer follows ARod





Emilia Clarke reunites with ‘Khal’ Jason Momoa as he ‘rolls into town’ for his ‘Khaleesi’ Game of Thrones actors whose on-screen chemistry has become one of the show’s best selling points – Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke on Sunday, August 15. The two played the roles of “Khaleesi” Daenerys Targaryen and “Khal Drogo” in the highly regarded drama series. Clarke used her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with her co-star, Momoa. Read more. Lizzo and Chris Evans’ story has an update, the singer reveals her fantasy of “Captain America” The story of singer Lizzo and Chris Evan has a new update. The singer recently shared her fantasy about Captain America actor Schris Evans. Lizzo has always been open about her admiration for Chris Evans and has spoken in the past about how she sent him a Direct Message (DM) on Instagram once when she was drunk. Read more. Nick Jonas Flaunts His New Home Studio and “New Toys”; Priyanka says “I miss you already” Actor-singer Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram and posted a video while showcasing his new toys. Besides his fans, the singer received an adorable reaction from his wife and world sensation Priyanka Chopra. In the video, the Suckersinger revealed that he has modernized his home studio and is excited to share a preview with his fans. Ryan Reynolds reveals Disney wants ‘Free Guy’ sequel: suggests hilarious name for it Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds recently starred in the action-comedy film Free Guy. While fans of the actor are enjoying his video game action flick, he recently addressed them with the news of a Free Guy sequel. The actor also suggested a hilarious name for the film’s sequel via social media. Read more. Jennifer Lopez no longer follows ex-beau Alex Rodriguez after reigniting romance with Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were dating from 2017 until early 2021 and were even engaged. The duo after postponing their wedding after getting engaged in 2019, have broken up. According to reports, Jlo has now stopped following her ex Alex from her Instagram, just days after making things official with current beau Ben Affleck. Read more. Image: AP / Jason Mamoa Instagram Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

