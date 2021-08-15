Taimur and Jeh don’t have Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s two sons, Taimur and Jeh, are her pride and joy. Since she comes from the actor’s family, people take it for granted that her children are following in her footsteps. On the other hand, the actress has a different point of view. She states that she doesn’t want her children to be movie stars.

In an interview with HT Branch, the actress talks about her son’s career path and more.

She said, “I want my sons to be conscientious gentlemen. I want them to say they are well behaved and caring. I think my job went well. “I don’t want them to be movie stars. I would be happy if Tim came and wanted to do something else… maybe climb Everest… it’s his choice. Support the boys. I want to support you. “

Karina is determined not to want to be a helicopter mom. She said. “I don’t want to be like a helicopter mom. I want them to fall and learn because that’s how my mom taught me. My mom does what you wanna do and it was like making a mistake and learning to fix it. So I got the way to raise the two boys. Of course Jae is small, but Tim is now much more aware. It If you do something wrong, it’s like getting rid of your confusion. It is the only way for them to learn. “

When asked if she and Saif were doing anything to keep D from the paparazzi, she replied, “Yes, we already are.” “He was so overwhelmed with Taimur… there was so much chatter: what was going on, what they called him, and… Taimur went here, Tim did. Saif and I felt we had to relax this time. They were just kids at the end of the day, so Tim was happy to wave at the camera. But I haven’t posted a picture of Jae yet. “

In the movie “Lar Sinchada”, Karina will play with Aamir Khan. The film will be released at Christmas. In contrast, Saif appears in the films “Bhoot Police”, “Adipurush” and “Vikram Vedha”.