Titans actor Jason Todd discusses the challenges of acting in the Red Hood mask





Curran Walters of the Titans explains the challenges he faced in acting through the mask of Red Hood: “You always have to understand what works for you.”

Actor Curran Walters has opened up about the challenges he faced while filming Titansseason 3, mainly the challenge of trying to act through the mask of Red Hood. Walters first appeared on a recurring basis throughout Titans first season as Jason Todd / the Second Robin, before becoming a series regular for Season 2. In the series, he replaces Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson, the original Robin after stepping out of Batman’s shadow and eventually become Nightwing. The first three episodes having aired on HBO Max on August 12, TitansSeason 3 sees the titular heroes move from San Francisco to Jason and Dick’s home territory, Gotham City. There, they must face the apparent death of Jason, as well as the arrival of a deadly new vigilante, Red Hood, waging a one-man war against the underworld of Gotham. Season 3 wasted no time in revealing that Red Hood was a resurrected Jason, unlike comic fans knew from the jump, with Nightwing and the team increasingly at odds over the actions of their old friend.

Related: How The Titans Set Up Jason Todd’s Red Hood Transformation In Season 2 Talk toColliderRegarding Jason’s change of character between seasons, from Robin to Red Hood, Walters explained that there was a difference in fighting style that he had to get used to. Walters was also asked if there was an adjustment period for his new costume. He responded by claiming that his Robin costume was “more comfortable andeeasy to move in “and that he first found“play … and do stunts with a mask”which fully covered his head quite difficult. You can read Walters’ full statement below: “It’s such a different costume. I have to say that the Robin costume is, all around, more comfortable and easier to move around. Obviously, getting used to playing with a mask and doing stunts with a mask was difficult at the time. start and, not to mention the new costumes. You always have to find what works for you. “ Red Hood’s mask is an iconic part of the character, fully encapsulating the character’s head and arguably closer to a helmet than anything else. Naturally, it was therefore important forTitansto make him a key part of the character when he brings Red Hood to life for the first time in Season 3. It’s understandable that Walters has trouble adjusting to the helmet, but whatever the challenges, the actor did a great job portraying Jason as the dark side and his transition from hero to antagonist. It will be interesting to see how Walters’ Red Hood develops over the remainder of the season and if redemption is even possible for the character. So far he has succeeded in sowing discord among members of theTitans, and even killed a team member, too. With Starfire’s evil sister (Anna Diop), Blackfire (Damaris Lewis) also set to arrive later in the season, fans are no doubt curious to see how fast Titans end Red Hood’s arc, or if he somehow finds himself siding with Blackfire to some extent. Walters teased this episode 5 by digging deeper into how Jason became Red Hood, and with new episodes ofTitansis scheduled to arrive on August 19, fans won’t have long to find out. More: What To Expect From Titans Season 3 Loki teased where Blade’s vampires come from in the MCU

About the Author Nico Brown

(133 articles published)

Nico Marrone is Senior Editor for Screen Rant. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an MA in Postcolonial Literature by combining his love of African literature with comics. He was previously a film editor for The Student and is currently an assistant theater editor for The Wee Review. When not interested in movies and comics, Nico can be found spinning the fire, throwing too many Dungeons and Dragons games, and complaining about the Scottish weather. More from Nico Marrone

