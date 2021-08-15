Presentation of the royalty of the Midland fair





Midland County Fair festivities continue this week after the official opening Sunday and halfway activities take place from Monday.

But on Saturday, August 14, judges crowned four title holders – princess, prince, queen and king – for the 83rd annual county fair.

In women’s competitions, 14-year-old Rebecca Nohel was crowned Princess and 16-year-old Audrey Martin was crowned Queen, which was the most important category of the event. And in the men’s competitions, Connor Czolgosz, 12, was named prince, and Carter Wells, 15, was not contested for the title of king.

Not only do they hold a title for the County Fair, but the young women have each received flowers, tiaras and sashes, gift certificates and parking passes for the 2021 Midland Fair and the young men have received the same awards – except the flowers (and the wreaths were hats with their respective titles written on the front panels). Seventeen young adults from the 4-H program answered two diverse questions as they stood in front of three judges and a full bleacher in the Glover Arena. They shared answers to questions ranging from “What is your favorite sport” to “What do you want to do for a living?” ” Applicants were judged on the basis of the following criteria: competition entry (considering fair community and 4-H participation), personality, balance and appearance. There were lots of laughs, cheers, and smiles from the audience as the Midlanders walked back to the fairgrounds to watch their 4-Her exercise a life skill: public speaking. “Thank you very much for coming and speaking in public, not everyone can do it,” said Tammi Myers-Greene, the competition coordinator. “It’s good for you guys, do it in school as much as you can because you’ll need it later in life,” Myers-Greene told the 4-Hers. The 2019 Midland County Fair title holders helped pass the royalty title down to successors. Three winners of the latest pageant competition, The Princess of 2019, Madison Crawford; 2019 Prince Garret Hoover; Queen 2019 Dani Skutt shared her experience of fair royalty. The 2020 competition was canceled due to the pandemic, which also impacted the reign of the 2019 Royalty Cohort. They each explained to the crowd how their experience at the fair was different from the traditional years due to the event cancellations and other COVID-19 precautions. An overview of upcoming events at the show: Monday and Tuesday Midway’s activities, including rides and games, begin Monday at the Fairgrounds, located at 6905 Eastman Avenue in Midland. Doors open daily at 10 a.m. Parking for the fair is $ 8 per vehicle, $ 20 for a weekly pass. General admission is free. The Super Kicker Rodeo will take center stage Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m., with barrel races and bronco. Visitors to the Midland County Fair can also enjoy a range of free entertainment, including daily screenings of the Muxlow Exotics reptile show near the belvedere, directly opposite the fair office. The educational show will feature over 30 species of exotic reptiles and amphibians, including pythons and alligators. Entertainment for all ages will return to the grandstand. Admission for each event is $ 12 for adults and $ 7 for children 10 and under. This year, the show offers the possibility of purchasing tickets through its website at tickets.midlandfair.com/p/tickets. For those stopping for lunch and dinner, there will be a wide range of food vendors selling fried dishes, including elephant ears and corn dogs, as well as beef tips and buns. cinnamon. For more information on this year’s County Fair, including a detailed schedule of events, visit www.midlandfair.com. Associated content: Scenes from the 2021 Midland County Fair Royalty Contest Midland County Fair will bring new events, old favorites next week Here’s what to do Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Midland County Fair

