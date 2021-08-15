Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Ends Instagram Hibernation With New Photo Fans Say You Missed Out | Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan shared a mandatory graduation post months after his summons. He graduated from the University of Southern California and graduated in May at a socially distanced graduation ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Aryan shared a photo in which he could be seen wearing his college t-shirt with a large black hoodie over it. As usual, he wasn’t smiling or looking directly at the camera. I forgot the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never, I guess, he captioned. Aryan isn’t too active on Instagram, unlike his younger sister Suhana Khan, who shares regular updates. His new position comes almost two years after his previous one, shared in September 2019. Fans were happy to see Aryan come out of hibernation on Instagram. Finally you posted, one wrote, while another said, Aryan, I missed you. Many have also dropped hearts, heart-eyes and fire emojis on the post. + Earlier in May, visuals of Aryan from his graduation ceremony were shared widely by fan accounts. He was seen on what appeared to be a jumbotron. As he stood on stage with his diploma, the text, Aryan Shah Rukh Khan. Class of 2020. A Bachelor of Fine Arts, Film Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Film Arts, was seen below. See Also: Enter Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rais Nursery with Macrame Tapestry and Rattan Lights While Aryan made an appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as a child and more recently was dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King, he has no desire to become an actor. Shah Rukh made the revelation on David Letterman’s show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. He looks nice, he’s tall and … okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes maybe and he realizes it himself. But he’s a good writer, the actor said. He came over and said I didn’t think I wanted to act. And his problem was, which I think is very practical and honest. He said, every time, I’ll be compared to you. So if I’m doing well, it won’t be because I’m good at it. It will be oh obviously it is his son, so he will do well. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it will still watch it. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he said I didn’t want to be in that kind of position, Shah Rukh added.

