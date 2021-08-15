Suicide Squad actor explains emotional connection to the Polka Dot Man





Suicide Squad actor David Dastmalchian shares the emotional message he sent to James Gunn after he first read the script.

David Dastmalchian talks about the emotional connection he shares with hisThe suicide squadPolka-Dot Man character. Director James Gunn’s first DCEU film hit theaters and on HBO Max this past weekend and introduced audiences to the all-new Task Force X. While four characters were brought back from 2016Suicide Squad, much of the new film’s cast was made up of newcomers, from Idris Elba’s Bloodsport to Michael Rooker’s Savant. To find the colorful and eclectic members ofThe suicide squad, Gunn immersed himself in the lore of DC Comics. For this reason, it is safe to say that some of the characters inThe suicide squad aren’t the ones that would normally fit into a comic book movie. One of the film’s star characters, Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man, is an obscure comic book villain who is often treated as a joke. And yet, under Gunn’s careful hand, Polka-Dot Man (aka Abner Krill) turned intoThe suicide squadthe saddest, most serious character in, thanks to a mix of hilarious jokes, a tragic backstory, and cool powers.

Related: The Suicide Squad: Biggest Holes and Headscrapers Dastmalchian recalled how he felt when he first read Gunn’sSuicide Squad script in a recent interview withTHR. The actor stayed awake until 4 a.m. to read it, and he was bowled over when he saw how essential a character from Polka-Dot Man turned out to be. In response, he sent Gunn an emotionally raw voicemail message, which he then shared withTHR for maintenance. Dastmalchian said: I am truly honored to be able to play this character. He is me. You don’t even know how much my stupid skin problems haunted me as a kid and how much I felt something was wrong with me. And how badly I wanted to kill myself 18 years ago, when I was closest to killing myself. And now I love my life. And I’m so grateful to have Eve and the kids and I have my friends and you. Dastmalchian suffers from vitiligo, a disorder that causes loss of pigmentation in the skin. It can be seen how he might find similarities between himself and Polka-Dot Man, who frequently suffers from the growth of peas under his skin as a result of experiments his mother conducted on him as a child. Polka-Dot Man might not seem like a very accessible character on the surface, but Dastmalchian saw something deeper in him. This was manifested in his performance, as he treated Polka-Dot Man with dignity and respect.The suicide squad proves once again how important performance can be, even when it comes from unexpected places. Polka-Dot Man is just one of the many notable characters ofThe suicide squad, who also earned accolades for characters like Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior) and King Shark, aka Nanaue (Sylvester Stallone). After having takenguardians of the galaxy and making the audience feel like a raccoon and a sentient tree, it was clear that Gunn would be more than able to make the audience like the dubious members ofThe suicide squad. He certainly managed to do just that, and his work even touched Dastmalchian on a deeply personal level. Dastmalchian’s message to Gunn is poignant and impactful, and fans are lucky he was the one who brought Polka-Dot Man to life. More: How Polka-Dot Man’s Powers Really Work In The Suicide Squad Source: THR New Shang-Chi footage shows Mandarin training with the Ten Rings

