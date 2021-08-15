Entertainment
Art events in the Wellington region – August 16-19
Plays, book launches and even children’s events. There is a lot to do in the arts world this week.
MONDAY
Mindful Mondays
Capital E PlayHQ, 4 Queens Wharf, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Monday during school time.
Join Dayna of M3 Movement & Mindfulness as she leads tamariki on a journey to manage her own mindfulness and movement through Mori kaupapa. Suitable for children under 5 years old.
TUESDAY
BATS Theater, until August 18, 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., $ 20- $ 40
Join the adventures and musical hijinks of a gang of gay astronauts as they complete their most perilous space mission yet. Tickets: bats.co.nz
Book launch: I Khumbu: Gateway to Mount Everest Pathways to Kinship, by Peter Laurenson
Unity Books, 6-7:30 p.m., free
A three-decade tale by author and photographer Peter Laurensons travels to Khumbu, Nepal’s gateway to Mount Everest and home to the Sherpa people.
WEDNESDAY
Every type of weather
Circa Theater, until Sept. 11 Tue-Fri 7:30 p.m., Sat 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sun 4:30 p.m. $ 25- $ 52
This year marks the centenary of Bruce Mason’s birth and, to celebrate his legacy, Brilliant Adventures and Circa Theater are collaborating with Bruce Mason Estate to create two of his greatest solo works. The end of the golden age and Not Christmas, but Guy Fawkes resonate for a new era. Tickets: circa.co.nz
Inbal Megiddo and Jian Liu, cello and piano
St Andrew’s on the Terrace, 12:15 p.m., koha
Join us for a concert with Bachs Suite 4, William Grant Still Summer country, Mark OConnor Appalachian Waltz and that of George Gershwin Summer time of Porgy and Bess.
Book launch: Starfish the Star by Elaine Bickell, illustrated by Daron Parton
Unity Books, 6-7:30 p.m., free
Celebrate the launch of Elaine Bickell’s latest picture book, Starfish the star, published by Scholastic. Starfish recently decided that he really is a famous genre star! The event will include a story hour, craft activities and great prizes for adults and children.
THURSDAY
The epic game of Daniel and Anya
Fringe bar, rue Allen, 7:30 p.m. $ 15 online, $ 20 doorstep
From the team at Drug of Choice Productions comes a new live-action comedy game show! Three teams of actors will compete for points and the audience’s love, in tours ranging from a general culture quiz to Russian charades. app.kiwiticket.co.nz
Too much punch for Judy
Studio 77, Fairlie Tce, today and tomorrow, 7 p.m., $ 12- $ 18
This documentary-style play uses words spoken in interviews with people related to an incident. This true story happened a long time ago in a faraway land, but sadly the aftermath, the heartbreak, and the message are still so relevant today. Tickets: humanitix.com
EXHIBITIONS
Your move, Princess Sam Duckor-Jones
Bowen Galleries, until August 22, free
Sam Duckor-Jones moves a fluorescent pink lens over his heart to capture the fears, triumphs, daydreams and coping mechanisms of a silent homosexual living alone and full of yearning in 21st century New Zealand.
Our place – Beauty in everyday life
Paraparaumu Kiwibank, Coastlands Mall, Paraparaumu, until September 3, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
An exhibition by local members of the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photographers. Jenny Siaosi, the curator, says New Zealanders value their own environment more and more. The exhibition supports him through a series of photographic works from the Wellington region.
Still life / Wild places
Katherine Mansfield Home and Garden, 10 am-4pm, $ 10
The latest series of exhibitions and events organized by the Metropolitan Club. A new generation of contemporary women artists took over the rooms until October 31.
Surrealist art: Masterpieces from the Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum
Te Papa, Toi Art, level 4, until Oct. 31 $ 23.50
Enter the wonderful world of surrealism. Discover extraordinary works of art by Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, Marcel Duchamp, Leonora Carrington, Man Ray and more. Tickets tepapa.govt.nz
Brett Graham: Coast Guard
City Gallery, Te Whare Toi, until October 31 at 10 p.m. daily, free
Brett Graham is known for his large-scale sculptures exploring Indigenous histories, politics, and philosophies. citygallery.org.nz
Judy Millar: Action Movie
City Gallery, until Oct. 31, 105h daily, free
Judy Millar is known to paint upside down, wiping paint off her canvases to create exaggerated brush strokes. Action movie presents new paintings by Millar, including a series of murals in hot reds and pinks, in conversation with films painted directly by Len Lye and Stan Brakhage.
Tia Ranginui: Gothic Gonville
City Gallery, until Oct. 31, 105h daily, free
Gothic Gonville presents the work of Whanganui photographer Tia Ranginui (Ngti Hine Oneone). It includes its new series Tua o Twauwau / Away with the Fairies (20201), which deals with patupaiarehe, the fairies of the Mori myth. citygallery.org.nz
Sandy Adsett: Toi Koru
Ptaka Art + Museum, until November 7, free
Sandy Adsetts first major retrospective exhibition, You Koru, traces Adsetts’ painting practice from the late 1960s to today and presents 60 paintings created over six decades.
Break the bronze ceiling
The Dowse Art Museum, until November 7, free
From bronze and ceramics to duct tape and wool, this exhibition celebrates five decades of female sculptural practice in Aotearoa. More information: dowse.org.nz
The Dowse Art Museum, until November 14, free
A large exhibition of new works by leading contemporary artist Shane Cotton (Ngti Rangi, Ngti Hine, Te Uri Taniwha) the first public exhibition in the place where he was raised, Te Awakairangi Hutt Valley.
Feathermania: Fashion to die for.
Te Papa, level 3, until April 22, free
The feather mania includes feathered coats, fans, matching muffs and necklaces and even jewelry from the National Collection.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainment/arts/300380111/arts-events-around-the-wellington-region–aug-1619
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]