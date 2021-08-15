Art events in the Wellington region – August 16-19

Plays, book launches and even children’s events. There is a lot to do in the arts world this week.

MONDAY

Mindful Mondays

Capital E PlayHQ, 4 Queens Wharf, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Monday during school time.

Join Dayna of M3 Movement & Mindfulness as she leads tamariki on a journey to manage her own mindfulness and movement through Mori kaupapa. Suitable for children under 5 years old.

TUESDAY

Gays in space

BATS Theater, until August 18, 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., $ 20- $ 40

Join the adventures and musical hijinks of a gang of gay astronauts as they complete their most perilous space mission yet. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Book launch: I Khumbu: Gateway to Mount Everest Pathways to Kinship, by Peter Laurenson

Unity Books, 6-7:30 p.m., free

A three-decade tale by author and photographer Peter Laurensons travels to Khumbu, Nepal’s gateway to Mount Everest and home to the Sherpa people.

WEDNESDAY

Every type of weather

Circa Theater, until Sept. 11 Tue-Fri 7:30 p.m., Sat 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sun 4:30 p.m. $ 25- $ 52

This year marks the centenary of Bruce Mason’s birth and, to celebrate his legacy, Brilliant Adventures and Circa Theater are collaborating with Bruce Mason Estate to create two of his greatest solo works. The end of the golden age and Not Christmas, but Guy Fawkes resonate for a new era. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Inbal Megiddo and Jian Liu, cello and piano

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, 12:15 p.m., koha

Join us for a concert with Bachs Suite 4, William Grant Still Summer country, Mark OConnor Appalachian Waltz and that of George Gershwin Summer time of Porgy and Bess.

Book launch: Starfish the Star by Elaine Bickell, illustrated by Daron Parton

Unity Books, 6-7:30 p.m., free

Celebrate the launch of Elaine Bickell’s latest picture book, Starfish the star, published by Scholastic. Starfish recently decided that he really is a famous genre star! The event will include a story hour, craft activities and great prizes for adults and children.

THURSDAY

The epic game of Daniel and Anya

Fringe bar, rue Allen, 7:30 p.m. $ 15 online, $ 20 doorstep

From the team at Drug of Choice Productions comes a new live-action comedy game show! Three teams of actors will compete for points and the audience’s love, in tours ranging from a general culture quiz to Russian charades. app.kiwiticket.co.nz

Too much punch for Judy

Studio 77, Fairlie Tce, today and tomorrow, 7 p.m., $ 12- $ 18

This documentary-style play uses words spoken in interviews with people related to an incident. This true story happened a long time ago in a faraway land, but sadly the aftermath, the heartbreak, and the message are still so relevant today. Tickets: humanitix.com

EXHIBITIONS

Your move, Princess Sam Duckor-Jones

Bowen Galleries, until August 22, free

Sam Duckor-Jones moves a fluorescent pink lens over his heart to capture the fears, triumphs, daydreams and coping mechanisms of a silent homosexual living alone and full of yearning in 21st century New Zealand.

Our place – Beauty in everyday life

Paraparaumu Kiwibank, Coastlands Mall, Paraparaumu, until September 3, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

An exhibition by local members of the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photographers. Jenny Siaosi, the curator, says New Zealanders value their own environment more and more. The exhibition supports him through a series of photographic works from the Wellington region.

Still life / Wild places

Katherine Mansfield Home and Garden, 10 am-4pm, $ 10

The latest series of exhibitions and events organized by the Metropolitan Club. A new generation of contemporary women artists took over the rooms until October 31.

Surrealist art: Masterpieces from the Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum

Te Papa, Toi Art, level 4, until Oct. 31 $ 23.50

Enter the wonderful world of surrealism. Discover extraordinary works of art by Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, Marcel Duchamp, Leonora Carrington, Man Ray and more. Tickets tepapa.govt.nz

ROSA WOODS / Stuff Artist Brett Graham at the Wellington City Gallery.

Brett Graham: Coast Guard

City Gallery, Te Whare Toi, until October 31 at 10 p.m. daily, free

Brett Graham is known for his large-scale sculptures exploring Indigenous histories, politics, and philosophies. citygallery.org.nz

Judy Millar: Action Movie

City Gallery, until Oct. 31, 105h daily, free

Judy Millar is known to paint upside down, wiping paint off her canvases to create exaggerated brush strokes. Action movie presents new paintings by Millar, including a series of murals in hot reds and pinks, in conversation with films painted directly by Len Lye and Stan Brakhage.

Tia Ranginui: Gothic Gonville

City Gallery, until Oct. 31, 105h daily, free

Gothic Gonville presents the work of Whanganui photographer Tia Ranginui (Ngti Hine Oneone). It includes its new series Tua o Twauwau / Away with the Fairies (20201), which deals with patupaiarehe, the fairies of the Mori myth. citygallery.org.nz

Sandy Adsett: Toi Koru

Ptaka Art + Museum, until November 7, free

Sandy Adsetts first major retrospective exhibition, You Koru, traces Adsetts’ painting practice from the late 1960s to today and presents 60 paintings created over six decades.

Break the bronze ceiling

The Dowse Art Museum, until November 7, free

From bronze and ceramics to duct tape and wool, this exhibition celebrates five decades of female sculptural practice in Aotearoa. More information: dowse.org.nz

Cotton Shane: Te puwai

The Dowse Art Museum, until November 14, free

A large exhibition of new works by leading contemporary artist Shane Cotton (Ngti Rangi, Ngti Hine, Te Uri Taniwha) the first public exhibition in the place where he was raised, Te Awakairangi Hutt Valley.

Feathermania: Fashion to die for.

Te Papa, level 3, until April 22, free

The feather mania includes feathered coats, fans, matching muffs and necklaces and even jewelry from the National Collection.