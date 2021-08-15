Chak De! Indiato Shershaah, The Bollywood Movies Released During Independence Week Over The Years





India’s Independence Day is nothing short of a festival, and the Bollywood industry makes sure to release films around August 15th of each year. August 15th in India is a public holiday, which gives Bollywood filmmakers a chance to secure solid business for their films. On this Independence Day, let’s take a look at the movies released during Independence Week. 1.Each Of! India The film was released worldwide on August 10, 2007, coinciding with India’s 60th Independence Day. The film was also screened in New Delhi on August 17, 2016, as part of the week-long Independence Film Festival. The film tells a fictional story about the Indian Women’s National Field Hockey Team, inspired by the team’s victory at the 2002 Commonwealth Games, and explores themes such as feminism and sexism, the legacy of the partition of India, racial and religious sectarianism and ethnic and regional prejudices. 2.Toilet: Ek Prem Katha https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WIm3PLAO-w The film was released on August 11, 2017 and is a satirical comedy in support of government campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India, with a focus on the eradication of open defecation, particularly in rural areas. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekarin in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey and Divyendu Sharmain in the supporting roles. 3. Gold Goldwas released in theaters in India on August 15, 2018, India’s Independence Day. based on the trip of India’s first national hockey team to the 1948 Summer Olympics and starring Akshay Kumaras Tapan Das, the man who won India’s first gold medal at the Olympic Games in summer of 1948. The film was a critical and commercial success when it was released. 4. Singham’s Returns The film was released on Independence Day in 2014 and was a sequel toSingham. The film was inspired by the movie MalayalamEkalavian and featured Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. Singham Returns broke various opening day records and was a big hit 5.Rustom The film hit theaters on August 12, 2016 and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role alongside Ileana D’Cruz. The film is loosely based on the KM Nanavati v. State of Maharashtracourt caseand tells the story of a naval officer whose wife has an extramarital affair with a businessman. 6. Manga mission Mission Mangal was released in theaters in India on August 15, 2019. The film is loosely based on the lives of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organization who contributed to India’s first interplanetary Mars Orbiter Mission expedition, it stars a cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya and Vikram Gokhale. The film was a commercial success. 7.Bhuj: the pride of India The film was scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on August 14, 2020 during Independence Weekend, but subsequently released on August 13, 2021 on Disney + Hotstar. The film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it tells the story of the IAF squadron. Leader Vijay Karnik, played by Ajay Devgn, then in charge of Bhuj airport. Karnik, with his team, rebuilt the IAF air base with the help of 300 women from the local village of Madhapar. 8. Shershaah The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021. Shershaa is an abiographic warfare film directed by Vishnuvardhan based on the life of Param Vir Chakraawardee, Army Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batral led one of the most difficult mountain warfare operations in Indian history. He was often referred to as “Sher Shah” (Lion King) in intercepted messages from the Pakistani military. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Batra. Image credits: Sidharth Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar Instagram Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

