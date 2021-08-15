Marvel’s Avengers used the MCU actor to help portray Black Panther





Marvel Avengers is expected to bring its own iteration of Black Panther and the Nation of Wakanda to the game soon when the War for Wakanda expansion comes in just a few days. While this version of Black Panther is entirely unique to Marvel Avengers, like every other character in the game, those from developer Crystal Dynamics have found a way to have their own iteration King T’Challa bears some pretty direct resemblances to the version seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Talk to Screen cry in a new interview, Marvel Avengers Senior game designer Scott Walters spoke about how the team wanted to create their own unique take on the African superhero. Although this version of Black Panther was designed from the ground up specifically for Marvel Avengers, Walters said the studio was drawing on the talents of an actor who played the character in the MCU. Specifically, that actor happens to be Gui DaSilva, who happens to be one of the Black Panther stuntmen who has appeared in the MCU movies. “For Black Panther, we wanted to show the agility, the strength he has. He’s not a super soldier like Captain America. He got his powers and strength from that heart-shaped grass, he’s a kinda similar in that sense, but he has his own fighting style, ”Walters explained of Crystal Dynamics’ approach to designing Black Panther.“ We had Gui DaSilva, [who’s] Black Panther’s stuntman in the movies, come do some motion capture to really capture the look and feel of the way he fights. “ Although the Marvel Avengers Taking on Black Panther might be quite different from the version Chadwick Boseman portrays in the MCU movies, it’s cool to see that there is a bit of commonality between the two in an unexpected way. It remains to be seen if War for Wakanda overall, will meet fans’ expectations, but when it comes to Black Panther itself, it looks like Crystal Dynamics has done a lot of work to make him a fun character to play. If you haven’t already circled the date on your calendar, Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda is expected to launch later this week, August 17th. It will be available as a free update to all players who may own the game on the Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms.

