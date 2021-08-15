Independent musicians score big in Bollywood

New Delhi, August 15 (IANS)When Farhan Akhtar recently announced a collaboration with Kerala indie band “Chai Met Toast” for their director “Jee Le Zaara”, it was a clear indication that independent musicians were heading for fame in Bollywood.

The pandemic served as a blessing in disguise for independent musicians as they produced music well accepted by music lovers.

Currently, there are hundreds of artists who are winning hearts with their music. There are several Prateek Kuhads who have emerged in independent space in recent times.

The most popular independent artists appearing in the charts are Ritviz, Raghav Meattle, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Nucleya, Taba Chake, Kanisk Seth, Shirley Setia, Kavya Trehan among many who are ruling the independent music segment.

There has been an increase in the number of independent musicians in India compared to Hindi film music during the pandemic.

Singer Papon believes that the increase in the number of independent artists is due to the closure of cinemas.

Papon told IANS: “Everything was shut down, from film music to movies during the pandemic. And that was the time when a lot of musicians were creating independent music. I created a lot of independent music myself during this period, slowly playing them one by one. It has been a blessing in disguise for me.

The Assamese singer has performed hit songs like “Jiyein kyun” and “Moh moh ke dhage” in Bollywood. He has a group ‘Papon and The East India Company’ where he creates folk music.

Benny Dayal agreed, “Yes, there is an emergence of independent music in the pandemic, compared to movies because movies can’t hit theaters. Independent music is catching on pretty quickly right now. It had to happen. Having a music industry where musicians are the face of their own music is very important in our society. “

Benny is a prominent multilingual playback singer and also has an indie group Funktuation. He has songs like ‘Pappu Can’t Dance’, ‘Kaise mujhe’, ‘Rehna Tu’, ‘Daru Desi’, ‘Lat Lag Gayi’ to his credit.

Mourjo Chatterjee launched “On Stage Rekords” in August, a label to support independent artists like Digvijay Singh Parihar and Vinayak Bal. He said: “My motivation in creating this label is to tell the artists that this is your creation, keep it to yourself. “

He shares the reasons for the boom. “Due to the lockdown because there are no shows, the musicians went ahead and started putting in content. This is how the channel started and all of a sudden there is a boom of independent artists.

“For a year and a half, people have understood that even without Bollywood, you can survive with independent music. Independent musicians realized that instead of selling their songs to a label, they preferred to put their heart and soul into it and keep the rights to the song.

Singer-songwriter Akhil Sachdeva, who was recognized for his song “Tera Ban Jaunga” in “Kabir Singh”, believes that “there is definitely an emergence in independent music from Hindi film music”.

Akhil said: “I think an artist needs independence and the way he wants to express his feelings through his music. I agree that the movies give a bigger audience, but to keep waiting for the movies and where you can’t make the song the way you want it to come with its own baggage.

Mourjo said the growing number of music streaming apps is also a catalyst in the increase in the number of independent singers and songwriters.

Akhil said it is important to create your own music.

The boom in independent music has opened up many opportunities for artists. As the lines blur, many Bollywood singers have created their own labels and many independent artists are welcomed with open arms in Bollywood.

Mourjo said: “It’s an interesting phase as artists start to collaborate due to cost savings and visibility. Taking independent artists for the films is the need of the moment, as the producer is not putting too much money on the music, which they probably would in a normal scenario. A freelance artist would charge half the price of an established Bollywood artist.

Akhil added: “Bollywood is ready to accept new sounds. The presence of independent musicians in the film industry has grown. The two things go hand in hand.