Overwatch voice actor for Hammond has perfect role in Suicide Squad

Overwatch players might recognize a familiar voice in the new Suicide Squad movie, as the actor playing Hammond once again voices a talking rodent.

You might not have heard of Hammond voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, but chances are you’ve seen at least one of the TV shows or movies he’s worked on.

Baker isn’t just the voice behind one of Overwatch’s cutest heroes, he’s also appeared in almost every cartoon you can think of for the past 20 years.

Spongebob? To verify. Star Wars Clone Wars? To verify. Legend of Korra and The last air Master ? Check and verify. Seriously, just watch her IMDb page, and you’ll see what we mean. On top of that, his role in the new Suicide Squad should sound very familiar to any Overwatch fan.

The most recent Suicide Squad movie introduced fans to a new superhero on the big screen: Ratcatcher 2. Played by Daniela Melchior, the character has proven to be extremely popular, but it’s her furry friend Sebastian who really flies. star.

Sebastian was actually played by a few real-life rats in the movie, but was voiced by none other than Baker, who has a lot of experience with talking rodents, as Overwatch fans are well aware.

Honestly, watching Suicide Squad it looks like Baker used the same squeaks as Hammond (if you thought they sounded familiar to you, you were right). No reason to fix what ain’t broke, right?

Take a look at the clip below and let us know that Sebastian doesn’t sound exactly like Hammond. We will wait.

So while we don’t have an Overwatch movie (yet), it’s kind of the best thing to do. Basically, Sebastian is Hammond. Yes, one is a rat and the other is a hamster, but Baker masterfully provides the voice behind both.

If you haven’t seen Suicide Squad yet, it might be worth checking out. Especially if you are a big fan of Wrecking Ball.