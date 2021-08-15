Ryan Reynolds’ movie opens at $ 28.4 million – The Hollywood Reporter

free guy has spawned a new Hollywood studio franchise after opening way ahead of expectations despite the precarious state of the box office recovery.

The action comedy – starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy – grossed $ 28.4 million in 4,165 North American theaters to easily top the charts. Abroad, it collected $ 22.5 million in 41 markets for a global start of $ 51 million (free guy does not yet have a release date in China).

The national performance of the PG-13 family film is a much-needed boost for Hollywood as consumer confidence drops again amid the Delta variant and an increase in COVID-19 cases. The international market is also strongly impacted in many countries, including France and Italy, where proof of vaccination is now required.

Ahead of the weekend, Disney and 20th Century Studios predicted a North American opening of $ 17-20 million. Others were more optimistic, but most did not foresee more than $ 22 million. Disney inherited the project during the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, where Reynolds had a close relationship with Vice President and Chief Production Officer Emma Watts (she now heads the Paramount Film Group).

free guy even beat the domestic launch of The suicide squad A week ago. One difference – Levy’s film receives an exclusive 45-day theatrical release in theaters before it goes to Disney. From Warner Bros., Suicide Squad was made available simultaneously on HBO Max.

Video game adaptations are never easy to sell and have a decidedly mixed record at the box office. More, free guy has been delayed no less than four times due to the COVID-19 crisis, posing numerous marketing challenges for Disney and the filmmakers.

free guy, backed by good reviews, excellent word of mouth and an A CinemaScore, highlights Reynolds’ star power, as well as the growing partnership between him and Levy. Disney officially requested a sequel on Saturday, according to a tweet from Reynolds.

Of those who did, 71% of the audience was under 35, including 50% between 18 and 34, the group most likely to go to the movies in the era of the pandemic. Men made up 59 percent of the audience, while free guy has done huge business on Imax and other high-end large format screens which are a major draw for fanboys.

In the film, Reynolds plays a bank teller who discovers that he is, in fact, a non-player character in a video game. He’s determined to become the hero and keep his friends from being taken down by the game’s creator. Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery are also starring.

The horror photo of the Sony home invasion and Stage 6 Don’t breathe 2 debuted in second place with $ 10.6 million and was also helped by a diverse audience.

The sequel, which won a B CinemaScore, was directed by Rodo Sayagues during his directorial debut. Stephen Lang is reprising his role as Norman Nordstrom / The Blind Man. Also on the bill are Brendan Sexton III and Madelyn Grace.

Biographical film of Aretha Franklin Respect opened in fourth place with $ 8.8 million. The MGM and United Artists Releasing movie, starring Jennifer Hudson as the iconic singer, turned out well for a title that relied on older audiences – and especially older women – who are the most reluctant to return to the cinema. According to PostTrak, 45 percent of ticket buyers were 45 years old or holders, of which 26 percent were over 55 years old. 67 percent of the audience were women.

Respect also earned an A CinemaScore and solid releases. He performed in front of an ethnically diverse audience; 48% of the audience was black.

Among the remains, the rest of Disney Jungle cruise came third on his third weekend. The Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt movie received a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access for an additional $ 30.

Jungle cruise finished Sunday with a domestic total of $ 82.1 million and $ 72.2 million abroad for a worldwide cumulative of $ 154.3 million.

Warner Bros. and DC Suicide Squad fell 70% to $ 7.8 million in its second weekend for a 10-day domestic total of $ 42.9 million. Directed by James Gunn, the antihero pic rounds out the top five.

Abroad, Suicide Squad posted $ 17 million in 70 markets for a foreign total of $ 75.2 million and $ 118.1 million worldwide.

Disney and Warners both argue that flexible release patterns, including day and date, are needed due to the pandemic.