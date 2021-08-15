Young mega hero Vaishnav Tej kicked off filming for his third film last week. This still untitled film also has Delhi’s Instagram beauty Ketika Sharma of romantic fame and Lakshya as the female protagonist.

According to the latest updates, young Bollywood starlet Shobhita Rana has been hired for a crucial lead role opposite Vaishnav Tej in the film. The film marks Shobhita’s debut in Tollywood. She’s already starred in a few Hindi movies (Ram Rajya and Ishq Brandy) and is set to make her Sandalwood debut with upcoming action artist, Shadow.

Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake, Adithya Varmaa director Gireesaaya is directing the film and veteran producer BVSN Prasad is funding it.

