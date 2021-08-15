Huge Hollywood-style sign appears in Welsh town





It has been in the spotlight in recent months after Hollywood star Ryan Renolds and Rob McElhenney took over the city football club. Now Wrexham is adding a bit more showbiz glamor in the form of a Hollywood-style panel. Because the huge sign indicating ‘Wrexham’ has been erected above the old town. Read more:TOWIE’s Pete Wicks joins dozens of other celebrities gushing over Welsh vacation Locals recently spotted scaffolding and a large letter “W” in Rhostyllen. And now, photos taken on Sunday afternoon show the sign in all its glory above an old coal heap, welcoming motorists traveling along the A483 near Johnstown. A number of people have already visited for photos, including one person who said he was “massive”.





(Image: Ian Cooper / North Wales Live)

The reason for this sign has not yet been confirmed, although it arises as a result of the takeover of Wrexham AFC. Ryan and Rob bought the club earlier this year and plan to make a documentary about it, but have yet to be able to visit the area due to Covid restrictions. It is not yet clear whether they are aware of the sign that has appeared in the community and there is even unconfirmed speculation that they may have been involved in its arrival. The sign has already garnered attention on social media, with one fan calling it “so good to have.” Another said: “So Wrexham really works with the Hollywood theme. It just popped up. […] Like.”





(Image: Ian Cooper / North Wales Live)

While another person responded to the screen in an earlier tweet, “That’s awesome. Absolute class. Well done everyone.” This is not the first time such a sign has been erected in the region, with a similar display placed in Llanwrst, Conwy, during the National Eisteddfod in 2019. For the latest WalesOnline What’s On email updates, click here

