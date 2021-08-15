Fred Savage reflects on his role in “Wonder Years” – The Hollywood Reporter





The good years – which returns on ABC on September 22 in a version that follows a black family in the late 1960s living in Montgomery, Alabama – was nominated for 28 Emmy Awards in its 1988-92 run. Among them, one for star Fred Savage, who at age 13 became the youngest male actor to ever be nominated for Outstanding Leading Role in a Comedy Series (a record that still stands). The show won four Emmy Awards, including an Outstanding Comedy Series in 1988. One in a wave of shows that capitalized on the aging audience’s fascination with baby boomers for themselves (NBC’s Family ties and ABC thirty-something among them), Years of wonder was a less jaded version of the theme. Each season was set exactly 20 years before its air date and followed the all-American Arnold family as the events of the time (the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement, the space race) unfolded. unrolled around them. Savage – who played Kevin Arnold (his adult reflections were provided as voiceover by Daniel Stern) – was recommended to creators Neal Marlens and Carol Black by five separate casting directors due to his work as a grandson in the years 1987. The princess to marry and the body swap comedy of 1988 Vice versa. THR’s May 1993 review of the series finale said it “revealed many of our national passions while intimately telling the story of growing a child.”

Hollywood journalist “I remember coming to Los Angeles from Chicago with my dad to meet Neal and Carol,” recalls Savage, now 45 and executive producer of the reboot. “We stayed at the Century Park Hotel in Century City. They told me that’s where President Reagan stayed when he came to Los Angeles. I was very excited about it. After the reunion, which went very well, Savage and his father celebrated with a seafood lunch at Killer Shrimp’s. Then came the network test: “I remember standing in that stone and marble conference room doing my scenes in front of a mile-long conference table. “ Savage learned of his Emmy nomination at a sleepover, thanks to a note left by his friend’s mother on the dishwasher: “Hello, guys,” he said. “There is breakfast in the fridge. And congratulations, Fred. You’ve been nominated for an Emmy. This story first appeared in an August issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.

