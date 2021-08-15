Siddharth Nigam is an Indian actor and model who works primarily in the Indian film and television industries. He is well known for playing Aladdin in the Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga TV series. Siddharth shared a video of himself performing a backflip alongside Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff. After completing their separate backflips in perfect synchronicity, they can be seen enjoying a nice hug. In the caption, the TV star praised Tiger for his efforts and humility. In the caption he wrote the following words: “Effort and dedication, and yes, humility. Tiger Shroff has always been a source of inspiration for Siddharth.

Fans of stuntmen and action heroes on the big and small screen would love to see them together in full force. Since his debut, Siddharth has been known for his superbly shaped physique and his spectacular way of performing stunts in movies and TV series. The actor started his career in television commercials when he was a little boy. As a child actor, he made his Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan. This gave his career a huge boost and established him as a well-known figure.

In recent years, Siddharth has appeared in a number of prominent TV shows and has appeared in a number of music videos as well. He also racked up several awards for his outstanding performance in the Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat show. ‘

To learn more about TV stars, keep a tab open for IWMBuzz.com.