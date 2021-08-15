Asta voice actor reveals most memorable moment of his anime work





The voice actor behind Asta has revealed his most memorable moment working on the anime’s run! Black clover completed its three years and its impressive 170 episodes earlier this year, and it was quite an important event not only for the fans but also for those who had worked on the series. This was especially true for the star behind Asta, Gakuto Kajiwara, as it was not only his first major leading role since pursuing his voice acting career, but one of his first roles overall. With the end of the anime, Kajiwara took the time to reflect on how far he and the series had come. Speaking of his time with the Black clover anime during a special panel at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo, Kajiwara reflected on his work on the series as a whole. When asked about his most memorable moments during his time with the anime, Kajiwara revealed that what he remembers the most was the tons of support not only from those who had watched the series, but also from the families of the fans of the show. series. (Photo: TV Tokyo) “There have been many times when I have been moved by watching episodes of Black clover“Kajiwara began.” I really liked [Shonen Jump] when I was a kid, and there were a lot of times I was like, “Wow, I want to be that kind of hero,” or how great some shows were to be able to make people happy. Continuing further, Kajiwara revealed how that childish feeling came full circle with her role as Asta in Black clover ‘s anime because it has received words of support and encouragement from young fans. “While I was working on Black Clover, I was fortunate enough to receive a lot of letters and words of support, but I heard about so many kids watching Black clover, “ Kajiwara continued. “Like, ‘my neighbor’s son is watching Black clover, ‘or’ My grandson loves Black clover.‘So the heroes I admired and the stories I loved when I was a kid … The kids right now were feeling that with Black clover, and that really means a lot to me because of how long I’ve been working on the show. I am very grateful for this. It was really a big deal for me. “ What did you think of Kajiwara’s time as Asta in Black clover? What are some of your most memorable moments from anime in general? Let us know all your thoughts on this in the comments! You can even contact me directly about anything animated and other cool stuff. @Valdezologie on Twitter!

