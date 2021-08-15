



A Sunday Times interview with Johnny Depp featured a claim by the 58-year-old actor that he was “boycotted by Hollywood”. In the interview, released in the UK on Saturday, Depp spoke about his stance on the industry and his film, Minamata, which has just been released in the UK. Depp stars in the drama as photojournalist Eugene Smith. The film is directed by Andrew Levitas. Smith was known for his “photographic essays” in Life magazine, but he had become something of a recluse. Yet he was convinced to visit the city of Minamata in Japan to photograph and document the effects of mercury poisoning caused by industrial pollution and corporate greed. He faced retaliation for his activities from polluters, but still produced a convincing photographic essay. Related story San Sebastian Fest director defends Johnny Depp honorary award: “He has not been arrested, charged or convicted” Depp’s film has yet to be released in the United States. Director Lewis claimed that MGM was “burying” the film because of Depp’s legal issues. MGM has claimed the film is still on its future release schedule, but has not set a date for it. Depp said the film is worth seeing, regardless of his personal issues. “We looked these people in the eye and promised that we would not be exploiters,” he said of Minamata. “That the film would be respectful. I think we have respected our end of the bargain, but those who arrived later should respect theirs as well. “Some films touch people,” he adds. “And it affects those who Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything … For the boycott of Hollywood towards me? A man, an actor in an unpleasant and messy situation in recent years? “ The interview claimed Depp had stopped, then added, “But, you know, I’m heading to where I need to go to do all of this … To bring it to light.” Depp lost a libel lawsuit last November against the publisher of The sun. The lawsuit concerned a headline claim that he was a “wife beater” in relation to his ex, Amber Heard. He also lost his appeal in March of this year. Earlier in August, he won in court as he sought to find out whether Heard had kept his promise to donate his $ 7 million divorce settlement to charity. Earlier this month, however, he scored a rare legal victory as he investigates whether Heard kept his pledge to donate the proceeds of his $ 7million (£ 5million) divorce settlement. ) to a charity.

