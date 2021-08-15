HER shakes the Hollywood bowl with and without LA Phil strings attached

“You know I won an Oscar, don’t you? SHE asked at the Hollywood Bowl – reminding the audience that while she was blessed to be sold out two nights at the country’s most famous venue, and anxious to perform with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic, it just wasn’t going to be the highlight of his year. It would be her Oscar victory, at 23 (she has since turned 24), for “I Will Fight for You”, a song that, in this context, lacked the army of dancers wearing a beret that l ‘joined at the pre-Oscar ceremony. TV show, replaced by a partially masked brigade of string and horn accompanists to help fight power, so to speak. The orchestral assistance provided everything you could hope for, making his theme song “Judas and the Black Messiah” sound even more cinematic than in theaters.

And then a roadie brought him a white electric instrument in the middle of the song; time for the first guitar solo of the evening, surely? No, we would have to wait. “I Will Fight With You” was ELLE’s time to shine with a bass solo, followed by piano and drum solos later that night. Before the night was over, of course, with the longtime Phil returned home to bed and leaving to end the night with her group, she would like playing the guitar behind his head, a rite of passage for any part-time grinder in love with Hendrix. All the right stuff on time.

ELLE at the Hollywood Bowl

ELLE’s two nights at the Bowl were proof that her ordination to the R & B-pop-rock priesthood was right on time, despite her relatively tender age… nothing pre-ordered about it. Not all of the instincts she has as a performer are perfectly seasoned, but on two nights like this, close enough: star career.

As Friday’s show began shortly after Magic Hour in LA, it soon became clear that the format of the HER + Phil shows would be structured differently than most shows featuring pop performers facing the Philharmonic (or the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra). As recently as Christina Aguilera’s concert with the LA Phil in July, the structure was to have Dudamel lead the orchestra through his own program for the first hour, and then the star and her band join the symphony for the second half… with a number of songs in the second set involving only the band, while the Phil sits down for a mentally six. HER took a lot longer in this weekend’s proceedings, including most of the opening set, probably much to the chagrin of a few patrons, although a night with less Phil Right couldn’t be considered like a total victory.

Given who the headliner was, it made sense that the two selections the LA Phil performed alone, prior to HER, were pieces by black composers – “An American Port of Call” by Adolphus Hailstork in 1985 and the Duke Ellington’s final roster, the middle – The ‘Three Dark Kings’ of the’ 70s. (With the print programs not part of the Bowl experience this season, no one was pointing out this connection for the classic uninitiated, but, of course, the music was equally spectacular without the underline.)

Those 25 minutes of music was just enough to satiate the Phil-partial part of the crowd before SHE emerged to open her part of the show with the work of another black composer – Marvin Gaye – and a premier cover, apparently for the first time from “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler).” By co-writing “I Will Fight for You”, HER was implicitly and explicitly repaying its debt to music from the early ’70s (despite the setting of “Judas”) to the late’ 60s, so that he could No more valid passport holders to explore the “What’s Going On” album than this upstart, with Phil’s part of the procedure providing a nice trip back in time to that fleeting era where soul music went hand in hand with music. orchestral charts almost as much as a wah-wah pedal.

From there, HER sang eight of her own songs with the orchestral accompaniment, some slightly truncated – the singer returning to Gaye-level social consciousness with her Grammy-winning “I Can’t Breathe,” with the often familiar names of Blacks. who were killed in murders of police marching on the petal-shaped structures behind and around the scene. She strummed an acoustic on “Hard to Love” and kept it tied for “Best Part,” dedicated to a Johnny and Jasmine in the audience with the warning to sing: “I know you know the words. is wedding song of the year. A young male singer joined her for the duet part, and audience members scrambled to see if it was Daniel Caesar from the taped version, later clarified for those with nosebleeds when she said he was “Miles,” a 16-year-old member of her backing quartet.

Rhetorical questions followed on the way to the intermission: “Where are my first days? “- a reference to” Focus “going back to one of her first EPs, when she was still a teenager and few knew her from” eh? ” – and “Can I play the guitar?” While the electric came back again for act 1 closer to “Hold On”, although more of that has to wait until the second half.

So far so beautiful. But when the second set began with ELLE swapping her red heels for sneakers and the orchestra left the venue, there was a shocking level of cognitive dissonance as the Bowl’s sound system was filled with the choppy sound of the tracks. pre-recorded. At the start of the opening act 2 “We Going Crazy” – one of two songs she performed on from DJ Khaled’s recent album – HER was joined by a quartet of young men doing vigorous dance moves. while pretending not too hard to play the horns they had to their lips, even as backing vocals clearly unrelated to the quartet of singers on stage filled the air. The level of tampering involved wasn’t something that would seem particularly shaking in the context of a modern pop or R&B festival, for better or worse… but coming just minutes after Dudamel had been on stage, it was was like a whiplash.

The disappointment of seeing a HER who felt diminished in the first half continued as “Paradise” – one of 10 songs performed from his two month old album “Back of My Mind” – even had the Yung Bleu’s disembodied duo came out of the loudspeakers, realizing the baffling promise that we may soon be hearing Chris Brown’s feature length from the album as well. (We didn’t.) But then, almost as soon as it looked like the second set was destined to feel like a dismantling filled with tracks from the majesty she had built in the first half, the things got organic once again, and the evening was set for an entirely rewarding run to the end.

With no Dudamel left to stay near HER, the audience was its foil, as many Bowl performers do, working the catwalk that separates the exorbitant seats from the slightly cheaper ones, with and without a guitar in tow. She took to the upright piano for the only number of sets apart from “I Can’t Breathe” which even counted slightly as a downer, “I’m Not OK” – preceded by an inspiring speech that say is a balm. Following the “cheat codes” (with the tween of Ms. Lauryn Hill’s “S-Thing,” a callback from someone who came before her in precocity), HER made good use of a cheat familiar concert – adding cover songs from cover songs to ramp the end-of-round vibe. Her faithful, guitar-powered rendition of Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” led to a snippet of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” that was truly a preamble to her own similarly beaten “Glory”.

A version of Coldplay’s “Clocks” gave the opportunity to show oneself first at the piano, then, after a very brief staircase to a riser, a few prolonged drumbeats. But it was on his own ‘We Made It’ climax that the hands and guitars were put behind his head. She had earned the right to show off, and no one who didn’t appreciate the showmanship would blame her for all that skillful exhibitionism down the home stretch.

These were as honest and crowd-pleasing times as they needed to be … although, in a sense, the spiritual highlight of the night came in the first half, when she shared a scene with Dudamel and seemed to be. for everyone as if it belonged there. She’s halfway through an EGOT, but maybe there has to be a new hybrid honor to be achieved: the PEGOT …