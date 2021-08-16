10 best comedy movies from Hollywood’s Golden Age, according to IMDb

Experimentation was the order of the day in Hollywood’s golden age, and by directors, performers, and studios trying new things, some of the best movies of each genre have been created. As a genre, comedy shone because there was a focus on not only funny dialogue, but also visual humor, from the silent movie era.

Although humor changes over time, most comedy films from the early 1900s have aged well. Today, comedy fans who would like to go back to where it all began might have a hard time knowing exactly what to choose. With that in mind, these are the best of the many humorous offerings of the time.





ten A night at the opera (1935) – 7.9

In the comedy Marx Brothers, a man named Otis B. Driftwood has several goals. He’s interested in the Dowager Mrs. Claypool, who also has an eye for the arts, but all he wants is his money. He also wants to eliminate an opera star in order to be able to make room for two young people whom he supervises.

The mix of romance and musical numbers makes A night at the opera a smooth journey from start to finish. Humor is best seen through his actions, each doing their best to look funny even when faced with a life and death issue. Everything is meant to be as realistic as it gets, and the movie even uses actual opera clips instead of recreating them.

9 Sullivan’s Travels (1941) – 7.9

Sullivan’s Travels is without a doubt one of the best films about movie making. He follows a successful but often castigated Hollywood director who decides to live loose in order to be inspired for his next film, which he wants to take more seriously. But along the way, he learns a lot more than he expected.

The film shamelessly switches between slapstick humor and more direct jokes. The cinematography is also pretty crisp for the 1940s. The train setup also creates a sense of urgency during the proceedings. Everything gives the impression that things are going very fast, which eliminates any chance of boredom.

8 his daughter Friday (1940) – 7.9

An editor worries when his Betting reporter considers resigning to get married. So he does his best to prevent that from happening, in particular by pouring “the story of the year” on him, which features a serial killer who has just escaped from prison.

Part ofhis daughter fridayThe appeal of comes from its fast pace. It lasts just under 90 minutes and during that time there are so many fun moments that it’s easy to forget. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as it makes the viewer want to watch everything again just to get that good feeling back.

7 Defamed Lady (1936) – 7.9

A woman wants to sue a newspaper for defamation. The newspaper’s management thus rehires its former star journalist and asks him to court her and then paint her a scandal.

Despite the malicious nature of the plot, the quick humor ofDefamed lady keeps it from being the dark movie it might have been otherwise. The director manages to incorporate laughter scenes that include things as simple as fishing. All the makings of a good movie are there, and it’s no surprise that he was one of the nominees for Best Picture the year it was released.

6 Trouble In Paradise (1932) – 8.0

The style of German-born director Ernst Lubitsch was known as The Lubitsch Touch because he liked to create complex comedies set in lush locations. Here is no different. Thieves Gaston and Lily fall in love in Venice as they attempt to steal from each other. They then target a wealthy widow in Paris who runs a perfume company, but Gaston ends up falling in love with her too.

Although the themes are labyrinthine, the lighting in the film is bright enough to remind viewers that this is not a dark story. Though set in a conservative era, the film daringly explores and laughs at sex, wealth, and crime. The costumes will also inspire viewers.

5 My Man Godfrey (1936) – 8.0

A socialite from the wealthy Bullock family hires a homeless man to be the new butler, and she ends up falling in love with him. But man also has motivations. Once deep within the family, he looks for sneaky ways to benefit other homeless people.

The film has some similarities to the Oscar-winning Korean image Parasite, in which a poor employee of a wealthy household engages in a wave of manipulation. This is no surprise, as good directors are known to take inspiration from older works. Overall, the brilliance ofMy man Godfrey comes from his exploration of class war and social injustice.

4 The Thin Man (1934) – 8.0

Based on the novel of the same name by Dashiell Hammett, The thin man is arguably one of the best book-to-movie adaptations of all time. In it, a police officer and his new wife care more about the luxury of life than anything else. However, their lives are quickly complicated when a girl convinces them to help her find her missing father.

Proof of the film’s brilliance can be seen by the fact that it spawned five sequels in less than a dozen years. And it’s not all laughs. Instead, it’s a cocktail of humor, exoticism and mystery. The chemistry between stars William Powell and Myrna Loy also boosts the film in a big way, and the two have worked together 14 times in their careers.

3 Good Hearts and Crowns (1949) – 8.0

InGood hearts and crowns, an aristocrat decides to eliminate eight relatives who block his goal of becoming the duke. He decides to go about it in an unconventional way and there are consequences.

When it comes to characters, the movie feels like a buffet of delicious offerings. Each person is different and complicated. There is a vicar, a banker and an admiral, among so many other professionals. Through them, the film explores topics around sexual subjugation and class struggle. The legacy of the film remains intact to this day and it continues to be included in many ‘best of all time’ lists.

2 It Happened One Night (1934) – 8.1

An heiress runs away from her overprotective father and decides to take the bus. There, she meets a journalist with whom she falls in love. Given her wealth of background information, the reporter struggles with whether she should remain a good partner or use her story as her big breakup.

The plume of It happened one night is not just a matter of opinion and observation, the statistics confirm this, as it is one of only three films to win the five major awards at the Oscars. Everything else, from script to camera work, is handled to perfection. It is also one of the first films to have shirtless scenes.

1 The Gold Rush (1925) – 8.2

The gold Rush is considered one of Charlie Chaplin’s best films and in it he portrays a man named Lone Prospector during the Yukon Gold Rush of 1898. One snowy day in Alaska, he finds himself locked in a cabin with other miners, villainous Black Larsen and Big Jim McClain. There is no food, there are bears outside and there is also a local girl the three men are desperately trying to woo.

The hilarious struggles of the three characters make this comedy a must-see. They are all in dire need of gold, but they also need food. Big Jim chasing Lone Prospector with an ax would be considered horrible in any other context, but here, the characters’ ways make it all so funny. Ultimately, Chaplin’s character gets the gold and the girl, but it doesn’t happen too quickly and endless gags pile up on his long road to victory.

