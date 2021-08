Interview with the vampire found his Lestat in actor Sam Reid

We finally have some big news on the upcoming cast Interview with the vampire TV shows! After years of trying to get the pilot off the ground with networks and rotating showrunners, we finally have news on who Lestat, Anne Rice’s most famous vampire, plays. According to Deadlinee, Australian actor Sam Reid was chosen to put his teeth into a rock star career as Lestat de Lioncourt, the anti-hero of the eponymous book series. Interview with the vampire was ordered in series by AMC in June to begin production later this year. It is currently slated for a 2022 release date on the network and its streaming service. Here’s what we know about the series so far. It will be an eight-episode first season that kicks off next year with Rolin Jones as creator, writer, and showrunner. Mark Jones is also expected to produce. Creator and writer Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice are executive producers of the series. Sam Reid signed on to play vampire Lestat in Interview with the Vampire Sam Reid is best known for his role in the period film Beautiful, Anonymous and The railroad man. Most of the actor’s roles have been in British film and television, so this will be his biggest role in Hollywood yet. Her last role was in the movie Waiting for the barbarians . who co-starred with Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson. This will be the third time Anne Rice’s Vampires have been adapted for the screen. His first book published in 1976 was adapted into a film of the same name, Interview with the vampire. It starred Tom Cruise as Lestat, Brad Pitt as Louis de Pointe du Loc as well as Antonio Banderas as former vampire Armand and Kristen Dunst as child Claudia. The second time, it was the feature film not really well received Queen of the Damned. Now a cult classic, it starred Stewart Townsend as Lestat and singer Aaliyah as the vampire queen herself, Akasha, who gave an incredible performance. I’m going to have to reserve judgment on Reid’s casting until I see pictures and watch his performance. He’s not at all someone I would expect for the role. When I think of Lestat, I actually imagine myself closer to Tom Cruise’s version of the character. Thin and pale with silent ferocity behind his eyes at all times. I hope that with this news we will hear from more actors who have been cast on the series! What do you think of the news? Do you like the cast or did you have someone else in mind? Who is your dream Lestat? Let us know in the comments below! Interview with the vampire will debut on AMC in 2022.

