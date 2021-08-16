Today in History: Macbeth, King of Scots, was Killed in Action by Malcolm in 1057 | Lifestyles

Entertainment
Today in History: Macbeth, King of Scots, was Killed in Action by Malcolm in 1057
Today it’s Sunday August 15th the 227th day of 2021. There are 138 days left in the year.
On August 15, 1945, in a pre-recorded radio speech, Japanese Emperor Hirohito announced that his country had accepted the terms of surrender to end World War II.
In 1057, Macbeth, King of Scotland, was killed in action by Malcolm, the eldest son of King Duncan, whom Macbeth had killed.
In 1914, the Panama Canal officially opened when the SS Ancon crossed the just completed waterway between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.
In 1935, comedian Will Rogers and aviator Wiley Post were killed when their plane crashed near Point Barrow in Alaska Territory.
In 1939, the MGM musical The Wizard of Oz debuted at the Graumans Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces landed in the south of France as part of Operation Dragoon.
In 1947, India became independent after some 200 years of British rule.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opened in upstate New York.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents.
In 1998, 29 people were killed by a car bomb that ravaged the center of Omagh (OH-mah), Northern Ireland; a splinter group calling itself the Real IRA has claimed responsibility.
In 2003, after the biggest blackout in U.S. history, Midwestern cities in Manhattan restored power to millions of people.
In 2015, Japanese Emperor Akihito expressed rare, deep remorse for his country’s wartime actions in a speech marking the 70th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, a day after Prime Minister did not apologize to the victims of the Japanese aggression. Civil rights leader Julian Bond, 75, has died in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
In 2017, President Donald Trump, who was severely criticized for initially blaming the deadly weekend violence in Charlottesville, Va., From multiple sides, told reporters there were very good people on both sides. of the confrontation and that the groups protesting against white supremacists were also very violent.
Ten years ago: Against an emboldened GOP, President Barack Obama launched a rare direct attack on the Republican presidential field, criticizing his potential 2012 rivals for their outright opposition to any deficit reduction compromise involving new taxes.
Five years ago: Republican Donald Trump has called for extreme ideological control of immigrants seeking admission to the United States, promising during a speech in Youngstown, Ohio, to significantly overhaul the country’s selection process and block those who sympathize. with extremist groups or did not adhere to American values.
One year ago: President Donald Trump’s younger brother, businessman Robert Trump, has died after being hospitalized in New York; he was 71 years old. Firefighters struggled to contain three wildfires near Los Angeles as forecasters warned the risk of more fires was high.
Today’s birthdays:Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 57 years old. Country singer Angela Rae (Wild Horses) is 55 years old. Actor Peter Hermann is 54 years old. Actor Debra Messing is 53 years old. Actor Anthony Anderson is 51 years old. Actor Ben Affleck is 49 years old. Singer Mikey Graham (Boyzone) is 49 years old. Actress Natasha Henstridge is 47 years old. Actress Nicole Paggi is 44 years old. Christian rock musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) is 43 years old.
