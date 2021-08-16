Entertainment
List of upcoming Bollywood movies which are Southern movie remakes.
The commitment of the Bollywood industry to draw inspiration from and copy content as well as music from various other industries has raised the question of the loss of originality in Bollywood scripts and films, this industry has grown. engaged in copying various content from other industries. But, while we already know the climax and story of the film, seeing it again with our favorite celebrities as the protagonists was a delightful experience for audiences. Let’s take a look at the list of some successful South Indian movies that are remade in Bollywood:
Vikram Vedha
An invisible pair of Hrithik and Saif would be seen in the Vikram Vedha remake which originally featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Landing a pragmatic cop in a dilemma between good and evil, the film centers on a cop determined to catch Vedha who surrenders and unveils a story that changes the notion of cop.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru
Remade with a title like Sanki, this film will have renowned actors like Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra as the main roles. A remake of the southern film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, the film chronicles the investigation of a couple who die under mysterious circumstances and the investigating cop loses his leg in the incident. And after 5 years, the cop relives the tragic night of the accident, the two murders and the disappearance!
TO HIT
The 2020 action thriller with the story of a cop entangled in his own tragedies remembers putting his strength into investigating a missing girl named Preethi. This film will be remade with Rajkummar Rao as the protagonist.
Kaithi
Remade with Ajay Devgn in the lead role, the film revolves around a recently released convict who wishes to see his daughter after being released from prison. But his unsuccessful attempts on the same due to an Inspector planned drug raid create a huge hurdle in the same.
Jersey
The remake of the Telugu film of the same name, the original of the film marked its release in 2019. With the presentation of a failed cricketer who is determined to return to the field in his thirties and represent his team, is in being remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in mind. The cricketer aims not only to mark his return to the pitch but also to fulfill his son’s wish to have a jersey as a gift.
Ratsasan
A plot with the character of Arjun giving up on his dreams of becoming a filmmaker after his father’s death, he then takes the job of serving the nation as a police officer and seeks to hunt down a psychopath who aims to kill schoolgirls. . The remake will have the pair of Rakul Preet and Akshay Kumar in mind.
Soorarai Pottru
The film’s classic story earned it a nomination for the 2020 Oscars Eligibility List. After deciding to pick actors such as John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan, the film was ultimately sacked by Akshay Kumar. The story of a man from a remote place who aspires to launch his air service, he must overcome the obstacles that stand in his way.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Remade with a title like Shehzada, this film is the classic remake of Alu Arjun’s film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. With the story of a young boy who is the victim of a lack of respect from his father, he discovers the truth behind his real family and commits to making a place for himself among the people to whom he truly belongs. The remake will have Kartik Aaryan in mind.
Bhaagamathia
Starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, the film centers on two troublesome men who have been a problem for their village. And when a beautiful girl comes to visit their village, the two agree to try to woo her.
Anniyan
This one just happens to be one of the most popular on the list! While you might not be able to recognize this movie by its original name, this movie has been dubbed into Hindi as Aparichit. Now remade in Hindi with an unknown title, the remake will feature actor Ranveer Singh as the main character of Ramanujam who suffers from multiple personality disorder and uses mythological writing as inspiration for diseased antisocial elements. .
Master
Although no confirmation has been received on this, actor Salman Khan is slated to star in the remake of the 2021 Tamil thriller, master. Centered on the life of an alcoholic professor, JD who is appointed teacher in the minors’ department, he meets a gangster who uses children for his crimes.
