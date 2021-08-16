Headless on the Hollywood Riviera

Easy Reader Anniversary Writing Contest

Honorable mention

by JE Marshall

Get out of my car! cried the flower delivery man. It was noon for Halloween, but the streets of the Hollywood Riviera were already filling with strange species.

Take me to the dentist!

Does this sound like an Uber to you? The back of the SUV was a sea of ​​fall-colored chrysanthemums with plastic pumpkins on sticks except for a giant bouquet of red roses.

Take me to any dentist.

You are crazy, but incredibly lucky. I am late. My next stop is a dentist. You drop the roses and I won’t charge you.

It’s a deal.

Jake discovered that the door was blocked by three young skateboarders in red tights with devil tails. Sheriff Sam Scully’s stepsons were cheating on or treating and flirting with a dental assistant with a tag with the name Plum on it. Jake checked the card on the roses. It was written, Plum. She was cute. Her skirt was obscenely short. He decided he would have it before the end of the day. He crumpled the card and put it in his pocket. He wasn’t put off by the huge engagement ring she wore.

Plum, darling, I thought if I brought you these roses, you could complain and heal me immediately. I have a toothache. I was shooting on the beach and I can’t focus on my lines. His teeth were fine. He wanted pills.

OMG! It’s Jake Angelo! A young girl with cotton wool in her mouth squealed.

Albert, Desmond and Chip, the evil step-sons of the sheriff, imitated and made fun of the young girl. They would resume their mission to dishonor Plum later.

Jake Angelo, the lead singer of Pipe, known for toppling the Oscar statue when the movie he appeared in won the Best Picture award, was striking. No matter what you thought of him, he caught your eye. Her long brown hair was shiny, catching the light, and casting red and gold flashes.

After all the patients and Plum left, Dr Tyler Anderson and his brother Dr Mark Anderson had words in the hallway. Mark’s son Paul had told him that he was afraid of Tyler, that he feared his uncle was going to have a nervous breakdown. Mark was upset that Tyler had given Jake the prescription and the samples. He berated Tyler for inviting Jake Angelo to Plums’ engagement party at Hennesseys Tavern that night.

It’s your daughter. How could you set it up like that? Are you so impressed with fame that you would throw your own girl to the wolves?

******

Sheriff Scully’s wife interviewed the hitman in broad daylight. It was pretty easy. She owned the Magic Stone Gallery, and part of her routine was predicting the future and selling expensive stones to attract love, ward off evil, and cast spells. She claimed it was just another psychic reading. She gave Aaron a piece of paper with the name of the person she wanted to kill. He was surprised it wasn’t Plum.

But you hate her so much!

I want her to live with what my sons are going to do to her tonight. Death is too good for her. Tiffany knew Sheriff Sam Scully had married her on the rebound after Plum turned her down. Now Plum was going to marry Sam’s brother Barry the Jeweler.

******

Night fell and the streets of the Riviera Village became crowded with pranksters. Dr Tyler Anderson’s sons, Quinton, Martin, Morgan and Lucas came to their sisters’ engagement party dressed up as four Musketeers chocolate bars. Plum was dressed as Frankenstein’s bride. She and her friends drank Cosmopolitans and sang karaoke while waiting for Barry to arrive. He was late. When Jake Angelo jumped on stage to sing the Social Distortion version of Ring of Fire, no one recognized him in his Lone Ranger costume. Then her cowboy hat fell off, a cascade of shiny hair came out, and the girls started screaming. Three men in red devil costumes jumped onto the stage and started pushing and hitting Jake. He sang louder and fired back. People came from the streets to see what was going on. Someone called the police and six ambulances arrived. The four musketeers and two others were rushed to hospital.

Sheriff Sam Scully has gone looking for his brother Barry. The front door to the jewelry store was locked, but the jewelry was still in the window. Barry’s severed head was bleeding all over a bed of pearls. Sam ran back. Barrys’ car was there. The back door was not locked.

Trick or Treaters ran screaming out of the Magic Stone gallery. There was a huge bowl of candy unattended, bloody candy. Tiffany’s head was under the candy. Only his nose was sticking out. In the yard where she was reading fortune-telling, her torso sat with a giant rose quartz stone where her head was. From the olive tree near the fountain hung the three red devils, upside down, their throats slit.

Plums Uncle Mark found her and took her to paramedics. She was still alive but had lost a lot of blood. Sheriff Scully fell asleep on a chair near his hospital bed. Her face was cut from ear to ear and her lips and nose were gone. She was stable and asleep when someone slipped into her hospital room and stabbed her in the heart. Scully shot the person in the back as they left the room. The bullet killed the man and the nurse who came to see what it was. Scully was horrified to see that he had killed Dr Tyler Anderson, Plums’ father. Musketeer Lucas managed to make his way from his bedroom to that of Les Prunes despite his serious injuries. When Lucas saw what Scully had done to his father, he pulled the knife out of Plums’ chest and killed Scully. Tyler’s last words were that he couldn’t let his daughter live like this.

Musketeer Morgan lived long enough to tell his nurse that his father had stabbed him for trying to stop him from going after the Red Devils. Musketeers Quinton and Martin were dead when they arrived. Police arrested Aaron because his fingerprints were found all over the rose quartz stone at the Magic Stone Gallery. Jake Angelo has been reported missing and a person of interest. No one at the hospital recognized him. He was recorded as John Doe. The one who broke his jaw and put him in a coma also cut all of his hair. IS