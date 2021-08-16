Box Office: “Free Guy” Debuts at No.1 with Surprisingly Strong $ 28.4 Million





A guest takes a selfie on the red carpet at the premiere of the movie “Free Guy” in New York, New York, United States on August 3, 2021. REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (Variety.com) – Despite fears the Delta variant might hold moviegoers home, Ryan Reynolds’ sci-fi action comedy “Free Guy” got off to a better-than-expected start at national box office. The film, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, raised $ 26 million from 4,165 North American theaters. Considering its production budget of over $ 100 million, those ticket sales wouldn’t be much to celebrate in a pre-pandemic time, but that’s not a bad result as the plague is sweeping the world. Abroad, “Free Guy” raised $ 22.5 million for a worldwide total of $ 51 million. “Free Guy” marks an interesting test for the film exhibition industry, as it is shown exclusively in theaters, which is a rarity these days. Many high-profile films that aired during the pandemic, such as Marvel’s “Black Widow” and “The Suicide Squad,” were available on streaming platforms the same day they debuted in theaters. The few theatrical-only movies, like Universal’s “F9”, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II”, and Paramount’s “Snake Eyes” “GI Joe” origin story, were each sequel to popular movie franchises, unlike “Free Guy,” which is based on an original concept and is not part of an existing cinematic universe. While COVID-19 is no doubt deterring people from visiting their local multiplex, “Free Guy” – which is directed by Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things”, “Night at the Museum”) and starring Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi – several factors were in his favor. Thanks to good reviews and an “A” CinemaScore from audiences, it received positive word of mouth over the weekend. The PG-13 movie also benefited as it attracted older men, a demographic who seemed less reluctant to return to the big screen. In the case of “Free Guy”, 59% of buyers of tickets for the opening weekend were men and almost 80% were over 18 years old. “were more difficult to sell because families, especially those with unvaccinated children, were more reluctant to go to the theater. David A. Gross, who heads movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, said “Free Guy” had “a very good openness in tough conditions.” Yet, he stresses, the film industry is not about to return to normal as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and vaccination efforts have slowed. “Moviegoing showed flashes of strength during the summer, but the Delta variant held back any sustained improvement above 50%,” Gross said. “In a healthy market, films would open considerably higher and hold up better.” This weekend’s other new domestic releases, Sony’s thriller “Don’t Breathe 2” and MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” all arrived as expected, though neither one nor the other did little to galvanize ticket buyers. The sequel to “Don’t Breathe” took second at the box office, earning $ 10.6 million across 3,005 sites in its first three days of release. With a budget of $ 15 million, it’s a good start for the R-rated film set after a deadly home invasion. However, this is a big drop from its predecessor, 2016’s “Don’t Breathe,” which debuted at $ 26.4 million and finished its run with $ 89 million in America. North and $ 157 million worldwide. “Respect” took fourth place, with $ 8.8 million in ticket sales on 3,207 screens in the United States and Canada. The film, starring Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul, received good but not great reviews, and it might struggle to be profitable in its theatrical release given its $ 55million price tag. of dollars. However, “Respect” resonated with audiences, netting a strong “A” CinemaScore, which could give the film a long life on the big screen. “Respect” ended the weekend behind Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”, now in its third weekend of release. The family tent pole, led by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, added an additional $ 9 million to its national tally, which currently stands at $ 82 million. Globally, “Jungle Cruise” has grossed $ 154 million to date. The top five is completed by “The Suicide Squad” with $ 7.7 million from 4,019 locations, which is a sharp 72% drop from its inaugural weekend. The comic book adaptation, based on a bunch of less than desirable super-villains, is currently on HBO Max and has so far grossed $ 42 million at the domestic box office. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/box-office-free-guy-debuts-no-1-with-surprisingly-strong-284-million-2021-08-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos