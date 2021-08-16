Meghan Markles’ Hollywood past reportedly hit the monarchy like a hurricane | Royal | New





Meghan, 40, and her husband Prince Harry, 36, drastically separated from the cabinet last year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left the UK amid reports of a major rift between them and other members of the royal family. The couple then moved to Montecito, Calif., Where they are now raising their two children, Archie Harrison, two, and Lilibet Diana, two months. Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles and starred in the US legal drama “Suits” before marrying Harry.

His upbringing in LA and his background in the showbiz world may have come as a shock to the firm, according to an unearthed interview with royal commentator Ashley Pearson. Speaking for the 2021 documentary “Secrets Of The Royal – The Markles vs. The Monarchy,” Ms Pearson explained how the worlds of Windsor and Tinseltown collided. She said: “I think Meghan’s Hollywood background would have hit the royals like a hurricane.” It was widely reported that Meghan had been warmly welcomed into the royal family after her relationship with Harry became public. JUST IN: Princess Anne’s Fury: Royal unhappy with Prince George’s “very evil” faces mocking

Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, even made the unprecedented decision to invite the Duchess to her Sandringham for Christmas, while she was still engaged to Harry. Festive celebrations at the Monarch’s Estate in Norfolk are usually only reserved for members of the Royal Family and their spouses. However, once the Sussexes got married, signs quickly began to emerge that their seeming fairytale relationship wasn’t all it seemed. As Meghan and Harry embarked on a 10-day tour of Africa, the Duchess admitted in an ITV documentary that she was “struggling”.

Months later, Meghan and Harry announced that they would step back as members of the Royal Family and become financially independent from the monarchy. Since stepping down from their royal roles, the couple have given their own account of life behind the walls of Buckingham Palace. In a dramatic two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, the Sussexes lifted the veil on their royal experience. Meghan told the US talk show legend she had been having thoughts of suicide, but the royals had not given her the support she needed when they reached out to them.

She also said her Métis heritage came into question while she was pregnant with Archie, as a royal apparently asked her “how dark her skin would be when she was born.” In addition to the Oprah interview, Meghan and Harry have also pursued a series of other plans since leaving the royal family. The couple signed lucrative deals to produce content for Netflix and Spotify, and last month Harry announced he would be releasing a memoir in 2022.

