When Saif Ali Khan was fed up with playing the phobic male child of engagement: I have been married twice! | Bollywood





Actor Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 51st birthday this Monday. Over the course of his career spanning nearly three decades, Saif has worked on a wide variety of films, playing chocolate lovers, filthy baddies and eccentric gangsters. However, for much of his career, Saif found himself stuck in the role of a male child phobic for engagement, which his critics have noticed, as has he. Saif has played such characters in films such as Kya Kehna, Hum Tum, Love Aaj Kal, and Cocktail, among others. But in an interview in 2018, Saif admitted that he too misses such roles. Speaking to Film Companion, Saif was asked about his thoughts on Cocktail, a film that starred him as a man in his thirties who didn’t want to marry his girlfriend, played by Deepika Padukone. Saif said that Imtiaz Ali, who wrote the film, brought something new to it, despite the often-seen theme. Saif said that together with Agent Vinod he tried to give his career a new direction. I think I felt I had to do something new, which was when I was trying to put Agent Vinod up, which didn’t work but it’s a well produced movie. If it had worked, it was a good attempt for a guy who does romantic comedies to do something a little more suited to his age. At the start of your quarantine, you may be an R&AW or other agent. I don’t know how many times manipulating his fate actually worked, ”he said. Speaking of Cocktail, Saif said he thinks this will be about the last time he does. I felt like I was a bit bored of this atmosphere. The soul of the romantic hero is a guy confused about his future and phobic about commitment. I think it gets really irritating to the public after a while. The guy has grown up, said Said. He thought about it a bit and joked, I got married twice. Like you’re still confused? His comment left the audience divided. Read also : Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar goes after Divya Agarwal and leaves Shamita Shetty in tears. To look at Saif was first married to actor Amrita Singh and had two children with her: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In 2012, he married actress Kareena Kapoor and the two are the parents of Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif was last seen in Tandav, the second season of Sacred Games and Jawani Jaaneman, in which he once again played a confused boy. His next releases include Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

