New York Giants Preseason Sport 1: Ideas and Observations





Repeat after me please … “The result does not depend on the ranking! “The result does not depend on the ranking! “The result does not depend on the ranking! That’s right, would I be misleading you? However, with that, while there were some optimistic moments to come back from the New York Giants’ 12-7 preseason loss to the New York Jets, the most important thing to remember was just how many Giants reserves considered the Jets reserves. . Why is this concerning? Because if there are crashes for the starters – and there will be – you want to be assured that there won’t be too much drop off in the manufacturing by the backups. Can we say that was the case with the Giants’ reserves last night? I can’t, at least not for many of them. But it’s still pretty early in the preseason with a number of training camps remaining with some very optimistic about the possibility of an improvement, just let’s hope I’m fine. Some other ideas and take out. 1. Offensive line woes mount It wasn’t the best of nights for the first offensive line or the backups. The debutant unit gave up a pair of pushes on the opening disc, a three-and-out. The pressures came via left guard Kenny Wiggins, replacing Shane Lemieux (knee) and properly sorting Matt Peart. Specifically, Wiggins, who also worked with the second team’s offensive line, had a rough night between missing a few blocks and stress. If that’s not enough to increase the number of alarm bells, promising second-year man Kyle Murphy, who stepped in at left guard with the second-string offensive line, left the sport late in the second half. time with an injury to the left ankle. Ouch! 2. Extra on the offensive line Head Coach Joe Decide had some good and some dangerous in posting the offensive line. “Obviously, among the sacks and the pressure on the third and long term conditions – you don’t want to end a game with a safety, I mean it’s something you don’t want to do.” Out of 23 passing attempts, the Giants allowed 16 presses from the quarterback – that is, stress on 69.5% of all passing attempts, for those home support ratings. However, there may be some great news to come from this. Scheduled starters Andrew Thomas, Will Hernandez and Nick Gates, who each had 11 pass blocking snaps, all were shut out. “I believed that as a unit communication improved as we got there. I thought that among the changes they had been able to make on the sidelines with (Offensive Line Coach) Rob (Sale) and the guys, facing what they had, was upbeat. But in the end, we have to be essentially healthy and play more regularly. No arguments there, coach. 3. Oh, Corey! Working again, Corey Clement has given himself a strong training camp, sometimes wanting better than Devontae Booker. True to his style, Clément started his stint with a stable pair of runs. However, when it comes to his most intensive run of the evening, a red zone run, Clement, who has a fumble by 27.1 runs in the regular season, lost deal with the ball after taking a shot on seven of the Jets. line of yards to complete a possible Giants strike. Saquon Barkley can’t get back to the full-time movement quickly enough. 4. The “Why? ” Second I agree with the technique of trying to lure the opponent offside on a short fourth. Having said that, how much time wasted doing it during the preseason? The Giants tried this at least on the last night, and it was unsuccessful. It might just be me, but given the inconsistent game of the Gunners last year, I would have loved to see the Gunners get their alternative to indicate what they’re going to do and never waste time trying to ” draw the opposing team offside. 5. Why Kadarius Toney didn’t play Daylight saving time for catcher Kadarius Toney continues to be, let’s suppose, fascinating. Toney, the staff draft pick in the first round, started training camp on the reserve / COVID-19 roster. When he was cleared his workload was slowly increasing every day, but coaches took over Toney’s workload last week. He did not see any work during the FanFest apply and he did not make the first preseason game. Based on Decide, it appears Toney made the damage he was facing this week even worse, who declined to say what the damage was. “He’s been dealing with it for a while,” Decide said. “One thing got worse about the end of this week’s race so he couldn’t play tonight.” While Decide is hoping Toney can apply this week, the time he misses this summer is starting to add up, which comes as a surprise to how much the Giants can get from Toney this year. 6. Giants can’t stay away from accidents Tight finish Cole Hikutini, who quietly pushed for a place in the roster with a stable daylight saving time display, left the sport at the end of the third quarter with a hip injury. And reserve offensive lineman Kyle Murphy left the sport with an ankle injury, the severity of which is unknown at this level. These may not look right now, but these are two accidents the giants couldn’t afford to have. The depth of the offensive line is thin as paper, and Wiggins is a man who, regardless of his volatile game, was possibly destined for a place in the roster as a reserve. Hikutini, in the meantime, was also able to head for a spot on the list as the fourth finish was tight after quietly building a stable camp. In addition, linebacker TJ Brunson (unknown) was hit in the game. Brunson, who is fighting to keep his place on the squad, has arrived here to bring you a huge success in the game that caused a fumble, 7. Sport game There were a number of noteworthy performances in this game – running Sandro Platzgummer’s 48-yard run again, which was the Giants’ longest offensive play; the 37-yard reception from David Sills; and receiving 21 touchdowns from Damion Willis all come to mind. But when I have to pick a room under the radar that made me say “Wow! It could be the elimination of the Jets by rookie rusher Azeez Ojulari who sorts Mekhi Becton, who carries over 100 kilos, to sort out the sting. Positive that was a nod, and you might miss that kind of game that doesn’t showcase the way it should in the playbook, but it was a sight to behold. 8. Struggles of offense Keep in mind all those areas where the Giants struggled on offense last year? Indeed, based mainly on the numbers, the Giants seemed to reclaim their place. Before going any further, I know that most of the starters haven’t played. And the percentages of the Giants who should never discipline that many backups are slim. That said, the contestants were still the same for much of the game, which means Giants saves headed for Jets saves, so sit here and say Giants saves have held up well. is not correct. But ideally you should see the guys keep their own individually, which often results in a respectable number of a group, and I don’t think you can say that was the case last night. The Giants were 2 out of 10 on third-down conversions. The Giants’ offense only held the ball for 20:11 the entire game, and 6 of their 11 practices had been three strokes or less (a type of practice approaching safety when Clayton Thorson was sacked for safety on the first game of the sport’s ultimate workout). The offense only entered the red zone twice throughout the night and was one in two in change and a one-to-goal draw. 9. Ideas on David Sills V I am delighted that David Sils has the opportunity to showcase his expertise for the league. However, based mostly on last night’s posting, I’m not so sure he’s a slam-dunk lock for a spot on the list. For starters, he hasn’t played a single snap on particular groups, and as I said before, players at the back of the depth board who aren’t playing on particular groups will have a hard time sticking with it. to a list not to mention going directly into a recreation. He only made one snap into the slot, reaffirming my feeling that he’s first and foremost an outside receiver, where the Giants have Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton ahead of him on the depth card. Now let’s take a closer look at how Sills are made from Week 1. He caught three of 5 cross targets for 49 yards, which led the Giants wide receivers. Nonetheless, 37 of those yards made it here at a reception, and according to Professional Soccer Focus, Sills was 0 for 2 on contested catches in the game. Sills produced two first downs for the Giants (Labs in case your common goal depth is 13.2 yards), and he had the second-best NFL ranking (92.9) among the Giants’ many receivers, this which is positive. With everyone mentioned, I basically don’t agree with the idea that Sills should be a lock to a place on the list. But the good news is that there can still be a lot of issues to change, and Sills has the right mindset to move forward. “Take things sooner or later at a time, don’t try to look at what’s going on with the spots on the list or how it’s going. I’m just trying to go to the market and do my best day afterward. day, ”he said. “Coach decides and coach (offensive coordinator) (Jason) Garrett does an amazing job of just talking about controlling what you can handle and probably not worrying about just the opposite. To be kind of my day-to-day mindset and take it in one app at a time, not wanting to take the freeway, just take it sooner or later at a time. Be part of the Giants Nation neighborhood!

