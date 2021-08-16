Today’s entertainment reporter Brooke Boney shares rare bikini photo

Long lazy days at the beach are becoming a distant memory for the millions of Australians stuck in the Covid lockdown.

AndToday entertainment reporter Brooke Boney reminded fans on Monday that the fastest way to get back to the beach is to get the shot.

She posted a throwback photo to Instagram of herself in a brown bikini after a dip in the ocean and wrote: “Fondly remembering when we could go 10km for our sanctioned swimming exercises by the state.”

“I guess I’ll have to put off learning to swim,” she added.

Brooke then urged people to get vaccinated against Covid to end the lockdown as soon as possible.

“Please get the vaccine so I don’t have to wait until November to start again,” she wrote.

Brooke received her first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine in July.

The journalist is based in Sydney, which is now in his seventh week of lockdown following an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta strain of Covid.

It comes after Brooke revealed the less-than-glamorous side of her job at Channel Nine: Early Debut.

“I don’t know how I ended up being someone who does all of these breakfast shows when I’m naturally a night owl who loves my sleep-ins,” she told Mediaweek.

Brooke said she managed to deal with the unpleasant morning wake-up call by going to bed at the same time every night.

“It’s not easy and it’s not fun to set your alarm clock for that hour, but you just do it,” she said, admitting that the first ten minutes of her days “were absolutely null “.

Once she arrives on set, however, Brooke said she was able to immediately pick up her bouncy TV character.

In May, Brooke told Mamamia that her early debut had taken a toll on her physical and mental health last year and that she was trying to lead a more balanced life.

“The year before, I was eating awful, not taking proper care of myself and actually gained a lot of weight,” she admitted.

“I just started eating very healthy, eating lots of vegetables and not drinking so much. “