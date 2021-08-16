Crowds flock to MontanaFair in Billings for a weekend of fun





BILLINGS People gathered at the MetraPark fairgrounds in Billings over the weekend to take in the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of MontanaFair. But alongside the hustle and bustle of the carnival rides halfway through, people could slow down and watch a parade of beautiful draft horses on Saturday and Sunday. MTN News / Mitch Lagge People ride in carriages and strollers during the MontanaFair Draft Horse Parade on Sunday. The group of seven teams, wagons and riders were assembled by Melody Bilden, a member of the Montana Draft Horse and Mule Association. With three weeks of quick preparation, she managed to get the group together to strut around the fair. Many of us are retired and it is our expensive hobby, but we love horses. We put them to good use to do this, by taking walks. Almost all of the teams here have done farming, logging, and parades. Everyone here has parades with their horses. So we really like to do things like that with the horses, ”said Bilden. MTN News / Mitch Lagge A man looks after his draft horses at MontanaFair in Billings. People have come from as far away as Virginia City, Lewistown and Clark, Wyoming, to ride in the four parades held this weekend. Bilden said draft horses were used well on family farms in the past. The breed is generally larger and stronger than other horses with a calm temperament to facilitate handling in daily tasks. “Draft horses were used, most people know, for farming in the past and they wanted something that they could farm during the week and then go to church on Sunday. smaller, but a workhorse in itself is a horse that can farm and plow and be a family horse at the same time, ”said Bilden. MTN News / Mitch Lagge Melody Bilden (left) and husband Jim Bilden chat with MTN News at MontanaFair on Sunday. But horse work on the farm or ranch is certainly not a thing of the past. Many pastoralists still go on horseback to move their cattle. Bilden said her husband still regularly mows the grass along Highway 87 near their home south of Roundup with a motor mower. Jim said he prefers the horse for a job like mowing because it’s cheaper than a gas mower and you don’t have the engine constantly screaming in your ear. Well, it’s a lot cheaper. (The horses) give off gas instead of taking it. So that’s always a plus, ”Jim said with a laugh. In addition to the food, rides, and other entertainment inside the front doors, some star-studded musical acts drew large crowds to the First Interstate Arena during MontanaFair’s opening weekend. Pop singer Kesha and her stage show drew around 5,500 people to the arena on Friday night. MTN News / Casey Conlon Pop singer Kesha takes the stage for MontanaFair’s first musical performance inside the First Interstate Arena in Billings on August 13, 2021. On Saturday, country star Cody Johnson and his band brought about 5,300 people into the arena. PHOTOS: COUNTRY STAR CODY JOHNSON HEADS SECOND NIGHT AT MONTANAFAIR MTN News / Mitch Lagge Cody Johnson and his band perform for the MontanaFair crowd inside the First Interstate Arena on the MetraPark campus in Billings on August 14, 2021. To learn more about MontanaFair and its upcoming entertainment, visit its website by clicking here. RELATED: The Complete MontanaFair Tradition Returns For 2021

