Local actor returns with special screening | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW ULM – Movie actor and New Ulm native David Rysdahl returned to his hometown on Friday for a special screening of the film “Nine days” in which he plays.

The screening was almost sold out, with local friends, family and Rysdahl fans coming to see the new film.

Rysdahl is the son of Gigi and Dr Scott Rysdahl. David has acted on stage, on television and in feature films. “Nine days” is his most recent film. It was the first time that a film starring Rysdahl had been played at the New Ulm cinema.

“Nine days” is a supernatural drama set in the afterlife. The film revolves around a man named Will, played by Winston Duke, whose job in the afterlife involves interviewing souls for the opportunity of life. Rhysdahl played Mike, one of the souls auditioning for a place on earth. Rysdahl describes his character as a sensitive and artistic soul. At the start of the film, Mike is revealed to be a talented artist, but he is hesitant to share this talent.

The film began screening at “Lyrics 3” August 5. A free special screening of the film took place that day, paid for by Rysdahl himself.

Rysdahl was able to attend the August 13 screening in person. The screening was followed by a question and answer period with Rysdahl on the film.

After the screening, Rysdahl was asked how he first joined this film project. He explained that he received the script after appearing in a short film. Mike’s role was open. The role of Emma was also available for Rysdahl’s girlfriend, Zazie Beetz. Rysdahl and Beetz both met “Nine days” writer and director Edson Oda in June 2019 and were chosen.

Filming began in August 2019 in Utah. The film takes place in an isolated house in an empty desert. The Utah salt marshes were used to shoot the outdoor scenes.

“Nine days” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and was purchased by Sony Pictures Classics.

Rysdahl said the film’s release was delayed by COVID. Plenty of movies were released to stream in 2020, but Sony Pictures does not have a streaming platform and decided to wait until only theaters reopen to release it because the studio believed it should be seen on the big screen.

Rysdahl answered several questions about his acting process. His character was a challenge to play because technically he is not playing a real person, but the soul of a person who has only been around for a few days.

Rysdahl must have conveyed a wide range of emotions, from devastation and despair to joy and acceptance.

Rysdahl said he and Duke got to rehearse a scene before shooting one of the more emotional scenes. One of the challenges of the scene was that Rysdahl wanted to react naturally. Since the scene was scripted, the actors knew how it would end and it’s easy to act towards the end, but Rysdahl wanted to play it for now. To achieve this effect, he started the scene by playing this character expecting the opposite result. It gave a more real feel.

Rysdahl’s final scene in the film involved his character on a simulated beach. Working with the director, Rysdahl helped block the scene. As a group, they decided how Mike’s character would behave on a beach. It was a complicated but important part of the movie.

Rysdahl also answered questions about the technical aspects of the film. He said there were around 100 people on set while filming. The film was originally produced as an independent film, meaning that no studio paid for the production, but several people funded the film after its release. Sony Picture Classics will eventually acquire the rights to the film.

Rysdahl thanked audiences in his hometown for coming to see his film. Rysdahl had previously worked at the New Ulm cinema. He said showing a movie in his hometown cinema sounded like a dream.

Rysdahl’s next film is called “No Exit” and is slated for release in 2022. He is also working on the production of a film he wrote titled “Shelter” which he hopes to shoot in Minnesota.

“Nine days” will play at Lyric 3 until Wednesday August 18.