



Actor Dave Davis’ film The Vigil is one with rich cultural undertones, and being true to that identity was no easy task for the actor. Directed by Keith Thomas, the film is based on an Orthodox Jewish community and follows Yakov (Davis) who is tasked with looking after a deceased member of his community (according to Jewish tradition). Being an English speaker, the film required Davis to learn Yiddish and Hebrew to bring an authentic touch to his character. “The preparation for the role was multiple because I had to study cultures. I also had the privilege of meeting real people from the community. In addition to that, there was also the necessary work for the language of the film, for which I had to learn Yiddish and Hebrew. I had to learn the accent in which to speak it, which was a big challenge for me and one of the most difficult things I have ever tried. The preparation for the role was extremely intensive as I had to work a lot to get to a place where I was comfortable representing a community that I did not come directly from, ”said the actor. Speaking about the film’s portrayal of Jewish culture, Davis added, “We have taken great care to be as real, as authentic as possible. You could have opened a drawer in the kitchen on this tray and the cutlery would have been separated according to kosher law. It’s something that we took a lot of care to make sure everything was authentic, from the way my voice sounded from the dialect to decorating the decor with paintings on the wall. “ Prior to directing The Vigil, Davis appeared in several big projects like Logan, The Walking Dead and The Big Short. When asked if this movie gave him a big chance, he replied, “I’m still waiting for my big break. The movie was one of the hardest things I’ve done. Prior to that, I had played a character named Brian Deneke in Bomb City who was based on a real person. I had also completely immersed myself in this film, but the difference is that Brian was an English speaker. So it was much earlier to describe than Yakov, who was facing so much pain and turmoil. Now it wasn’t my great luck, but we are getting feedback that people all over the world are really connected to it. And I want these personal stories to spread around the world and reach as many people as possible. There are a lot of roles that have really meant a lot to me, for a variety of reasons. And the publicity and the cheers aren’t the most important things. So I don’t really think about it in terms of a big break, I just want to keep playing roles, where I can explore and connect. “ So what prompted him to trust a director in his first venture, despite being an experienced actor himself? “As an actor I have almost 60 credits and have worked with a lot of directors, some of them newbies. So when you get on a set, and you probably have a lot more experience than them, it’s always a little bit risky. But it doesn’t matter if it’s their 1st movie or the 100th. What I ask them is why is history important to them? Why do we have to say it? And if a director has a good answer to that, I don’t think there’s anything to be afraid of, ”Davis explained. “Between Keith and me, we had complete confidence. He knew exactly how he wanted to tell his story. He knew what the script needed, what we needed, what the script didn’t have that we still had to figure out. And that way, being on his first movie was an honor and a privilege more than anything else, because he’s going to keep making movies, and he’s going to keep making great movies, “he concluded. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

