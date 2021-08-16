Beverly Hills officer accused of playing copyrighted music while filming to trigger social media blocking feature





Hollywood Hills hit-and-run injures 5 pedestrians, 2 seriouslyA vehicle struck and injured five pedestrians Saturday on Mulholland Drive, near Highway 101. Two of the victims were taken to hospital in critical condition. The driver did not stop to help. 35 minutes ago

Pictured: LAPD agent suspended after allegedly punching detained suspect in the faceRick Montanez reports from San Fernando where video emerged of an LAPD officer allegedly punching a suspect held, arrested for car theft, and who witnesses said was cursing, threatening and spitting at officers. 1 hour ago

LAUSD reverts to full-time in-person learning on MondaysHermela Aregawi reports the return of LAUSD to full-time in-person learning on campuses in the south of the country and why some parents are concerned that with the Delta variant creating a spike in new infections daily, classes could possibly be again. suspended. 1 hour ago

Post office passport fairsA south Los Angeles post office held a passport fair on Sunday, serving the first 1,500 people to walk through the door. The pandemic has created a backlog for the federal government and many people are unable to get appointments. Two more passport fairs are planned at various post offices in the coming weeks. 3 hours ago

CBS poll reveals Newsom could face participation challengeJeff Nguyen reports from Santa Clarita on a new CBS poll that shows Gov. Gavin Newsom could face a challenge to turnout in recall elections. Polls also suggest that many people who are vaccinated are frustrated with those who are not. 5 hours ago

CicLAvia returns for the first time in a yearKara Finnstrom reports from Wilmington where CicLAvia has returned for the first time since the pandemic stopped. 6 hours ago

LA County Reports 3,356 New COVID-19 Cases SundayThe county health department is providing the daily new COVID-19 infections, deaths and additional hospitalizations for Sunday. 7 hours ago

Local organizations scramble to help victims of Saturday’s earthquake in HaitiJoy Benedict speaks with Margarett Lubin, Country Director of CORE, the non-profit humanitarian organization founded by Sean Penn, about the latest developments and efforts to help those affected by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday . 7 hours ago

Markina Brown’s weather forecast (August 15)Warm temperatures are expected this working week. Markina Brown reports. 15 hours ago

CicLAvia returns to Wilmington after year-long hiatus due to pandemicAfter skipping a year due to the pandemic, Los Angeles’ famous car-free event CicLAvia returned to Wilmington on Sunday. Kara Finnstrom reports. 15 hours ago

LAFD shoots down the Montecito Heights fire on SaturdayFirefighters took about two hours to put out a fire in Montecito Heights on Saturday. 1 day ago

First preseason game, between Chargers and Rams, which fans are allowed to attend at SoFi StadiumRick Montanez reports from Ingelwood where fans were thrilled to finally be present to watch their favorite home team rivalries play out in a preseason game. 1 day ago

Saturday night vigil organized for a 48-year-old banking executive murdered in his apartment in ResedaJeff Nguyen reports from Reseda where the family, friends and colleagues of Michelle Avan, 48, who was murdered at her home last week, held a vigil to honor her memory. 1 day ago

Inside SoCal Sunday morning: 08/15The outdoor fun continues! 1 day ago

An inside look at the SoFi stadiumJaime Maggio shows us some of the VIP areas inside the SoFi stadium and what fans can expect when they enter the stadium 1 day ago

Community and teams are ready for all the action at SoFi StadiumJoy Benedict reports from Inglewood on the impact of the development of SoFi Stadium on the city and its community members, as well as the two teams that will be relocating to the site. 1 day ago

Chargers take on the Rams live on CBS2 and CBSLA.comRick Montanez reports from outside SoFi Stadium where fans are preparing for the big game. From inside the stadium, Jamie Maggio speaks with the coaching staff and more. 1 day ago

Man stabbed in downtown Los Angeles as dueling protesters clashLAPD is at the scene of dueling events in downtown LA. One group protests against mandatory vaccination requirements, calling them “medical tyranny”, and another group is staging a protest called “no safe space for fascists”. A man was stabbed when a fight broke out. 1 day ago

LA County Now Offers Third COVID-19 Booster VaccineKandiss Crone reports from Pasadena where a barbershop is handing out free haircuts to get people to get vaccinated, as well as the latest news on the FDA and CDC recommendation that people with weakened immune systems look for a third vaccine booster for COVID-19. 1 day ago

SportsCentral has the latest in sportsThe best news from all your favorite LA teams. 1 day ago

Top news you might not have heard of this weekDanielle Radin shows you the best stories you might not have heard of this week. 1 day ago

Chargers to meet in NFL first game at SoFi Stadium with authorized fansThe Los Angeles Chargers will face off on Saturday night to open the preseason game in the NFL’s first game at SoFi Stadium with fans in attendance, with both coaches expected to give mostly playing time to reserves. 2 days ago

La Habra policeman shot dead outside the station on Friday leaves hospitalLa Habra Police Department Officer Mark Milward was released from hospital on Friday after being shot dead last week just steps from the front door of the police station. The shooting suspect was killed in the incident. 2 days ago

State Attorney General will not continue criminal charges against Edison over the Woolsey fire in 2018The state attorney general’s office completed its investigation into the Woolsey fire in 2018 and will not pursue any criminal charges against Southern California Edison for its ignition, saying there is “insufficient evidence to substantiate criminal prosecution “. 2 days ago

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/video/5897049-5-people-struck-by-vehicle-in-hollywood-hills/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos