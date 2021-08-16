5 actors who bounced back from “Movie Jail” (and 5 who never did)

Hollywood and movie fans can be incredibly fickle. Sometimes all it takes is a lousy choice of film before you get sent to jail, ”although it’s actually a downtime for popular artists. Some have personal struggles who, after some time on the talk show circuits, regain the empathy of audiences who are willing to shell out to watch their latest movies.

Others suffer a worse fate, being seen as problematic, lacking in talent, or simply killing box office numbers with their mere presence. Whatever the reasons, it’s a constant back-and-forth that remains relevant and thriving in the film industry in the age of social media. While some actors have found the good graces of the audience, others still haven’t.





ten Bounced back: Eddie Murphy recovered after a series of family flops

Eddie Murphy was the most prominent stand-up comedian in the ’80s with a natural charisma that prompted Hollywood to knock on its door with movie deals. Despite many successes, the actor’s career fell sharply in the 90s when his choice of roles did not evolve with the tastes of the public at the time.

Many believed his career was over as he attempted to expand his work with dramatic roles that failed to land with critics or at the box office. However, in 2019, the self-produced Dolemite is my name surprised fans with his larger-than-life retelling of Rudy Ray Moores’ story. Coupled with the long-awaited successComing to Americasequel two years later, and it’s safe to say Murphy is back officially.

9 Never bounced back: Brendan Fraser was left behind by Hollywood after taking a break for his health

Middle-aged audiences fondly remember the lovable Canadian actor whose star was soaring after massive hits like The Mummy and George of the jungle. His dedication to his action roles led to injuries that required multiple surgeries over seven long years. Not wanting to further endanger his health, Hollywood felt that the actor was no longer bankable.

Fraser alleges he received a backlash from the industry when he opened up about his traumatic experience as a victim of sexual assault at the hands of an influential Hollywood insider. Problems in his personal life also helped keep the actor from playing prominent roles, and his film career never recovered although he at least found success on the small screen with roles inThe caseandFate Patrol.

8 Bounced: Jennifer Lopez finally escaped Gigli’s shadow

The New York-born singer, dancer and actress was at the height of her powers in the early 2000s. As her star continues to rise, she has accepted a role alongside her then-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, in what many consider to be one of the worst movies ever made:Gigli. The movie saw Lopez and Affleck frozen for a while for fear the A-listers would get back the films they were attached to.

Lopez went on to appear in a series of forgettable roles until she regained her relevance as an actress in the critically acclaimed film. scammers. The actress has won numerous nominations and awards as a pole dancer-turned-con artist and is seeing her career revive as a result.

7 Never bounced back: James Franco’s career could be over after serious allegations against him start to surface

Many believed that James Franco was at the start of an important breakthrough in his career following the critically acclaimed film The artist of disaster. However, the actor drew criticism at the 2018 Golden Globes when he wore a Times Up pin amid growing allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power at his late acting school.

The actors’ performances and recent films have been criticized, with a few exceptions. He continues to be in the spotlight, even his longtime collaborator Seth Rogen recently tried to distance himself from the scandal and Franco himself.

6 Bounced back: Nicholas Cage is currently earning accolades he hasn’t received in decades

Coming from the famous Coppola cinema dynasty, Nicholas Cage is one of Hollywood’s most famous names. However, his prolific career and appearances in many total misfires have been due to questionable spending habits and financial problems, which he has often opened up to.

The actor chose not to file for bankruptcy, but rather to solve these problems to overcome these problems. Known for giving all his passion to any role he accepts, the actor now comes full circle in a career that seemed doomed a decade ago with surprise successes such as Mandy and Color out of space, resulting in renewed interest from fans. His 2021 filmPorkhas earned him some of the highest accolades of his career, proving he may not even have peaked yet.

5 Never bounced back: Taylor Lautner started asking for bigger paychecks than Hollywood thought it was worth

Hollywood idol Taylor Lautner has proven that overexposure can be a drag on both audiences and studio executives. The actor became known more for his physique than his acting after the monumental success of the dusk films, appearing shirtless in numerous magazines, photos and advertising campaigns.

With his meteoric rise to fame, his growing paycheck demands, which most studios saw as unwarranted. While the actor tried to get into comedy, he resigned himself to more minor roles, such as his praised appearance on the BBC TV show. Hello.

4 Bounced: Keanu Reeves went from washed up to one of the biggest stars in Hollywood history

The beloved star of box office franchises such as The matrix and John wick has gained a reputation for being hardworking and kind. Yet his refusal to participate as a result of Speed led him to be blackballed for over a decade. According to Reeves, rumors spread that he had lost interest in acting and would instead be touring with his band, Dogstar.

Reeves said there were several reasons he chose not to return to the sequel. These include an injury sustained while filming and diversifying her roles into more dramatic dishes after appearing in numerous action films. However, her time away from big budget movies hasn’t stopped the actor star from rising as audiences’ appetite for her films grows to this day.

3 Never bounced back: MoNique was shunned by Hollywood after refusing to tour media for Precious

Comedian and actress MoNique received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her outstanding performance in the 2009 film Precious. Sensing the films’ potential for awards in its first editions of the film festival, the studio asked the actress to help promote the film, which she refused to do. While most artists are paid to promote their films, studio directors refused to pay the actress.

Unfortunately, this led to his ban from the industry. During the ensuing media fury, the actress publicly denounced Hollywood heavyweights like Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. She was recently cleared to sue Netflix for trying to demean her with an offer 26 times lower than other comedians producing specials for the streaming giant.

2 Bounced back: Robert Downey Jr. nearly succumbed to addiction but overcame it to ultimately lead a $ 23 billion cinematic universe

Most fans agree that Robert Downey Jr. is a uniquely charming actor and think he’s the sole reason for the MCU’s continued success. But the acting career has been marred by drug addiction, prison terms and attempts to shut down all questions about his past in high-profile interviews.

He started acting as a child and the hardworking star sometimes talks about the challenges many actors face in finding work. Downey Jr. successfully overcame his battle with drug addiction in the early 2000s, which changed the star’s trajectory to becoming a beloved name and Hollywood’s highest-grossing working actor.

1 Never bounced back: Katherine Heigl blamed her own projects and her colleagues and Hollywood didn’t like her too much

Katherine Heigls’ phrase is perhaps the most well-known public relations disaster of all artists in recent memory. With popular turns on TV shows and a growing number of movie credits, Heigl looked like he was poised to become Hollywood’s new romantic comedy. However, an unfortunate interview with Vanity Show would see her sent to a movie prison.

In the interview, Heigl spoke openly about his aversion to the shows and movies that aired, lambasting everyone from teammates to producers and writers. She also, bizarrely, admitted that she requested that her name be removed from the awards review when she was nominated for her role in Grey’s Anatomy to preserve the integrity of the Emmys. After completely burning down many bridges, Heigl struggled to find high-quality work in the years that followed.

